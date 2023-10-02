Floyd Mayweather’s four questions about his greatness answered

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather rates himself as the greatest of all time. There’s no secret in that. However, anyone who disagrees with him can expect to be shut down.

At a recent press conference, Mayweather’s prospect Curmel Moton was due to speak about his spot on the Canelo vs Charlo bill.

Mayweather took this opportunity in front of the press to address his forum. The five-weight world champion stopped a journalist who called him ‘arguably’ the GOAT.

World Boxing News decided to reveal the answers to Floyd’s questions as he reeled off a quartet of facts about his career.

He said: “What are we rating ourselves [the greatest of all time] on? – In the least amount of fights, you know, I didn’t have to have 70 or 150 fights, 300 fights.

“Did I or did I not beat the most world champions? In the least amount of fights? Who got the highest gate? But who made the most money? Who was the most accurate? It’s basically saying that.”

So, let’s look at all four questions.

Did Floyd Mayweather beat the most world champions?

In the modern era, Mayweather defeated 23 world champions or fighters who became world titleholders. His rival Manny Pacquiao beat 21 but did have several more rematches than Floyd.

There’s also an argument that Sugar Robinson beat 26. This is uncorroborated.

Did Mayweather get the highest boxing gate of all time?

Mayweather vs Pacquiao generated over $70 million at the box office through ticket sales, breaking the record. Mayweather holds the majority of the top ten from his illustrious career.

Did Mayweather make the most money in boxing?

Again, Floyd made the most money, having amassed over a billion dollars in sales of his fights.

Was Floyd Mayweather the most accurate boxer?

It’s harder to answer that. Mayweather is undoubtedly the best defensive fighter ever to lace up a pair of gloves. In all-time terms, Mayweather can boast that, too, according to CompuBox.

The statistics company measured Floyd’s last nine fights, which saw a connect rate of 46 percent, compiled during his past nine fights. He was by far the best boxer of his generation in those stakes.

CompuBox then measured Mayweather against the fab four of Marvin Hagler, Sugar Ray Leonard, Roberto Duran, and Thomas Hearns. They added in Muhammad Ali, too – and many others.

Floyd Mayweather is the greatest of all time despite many boxing lists not having any fighter post-1990 in the vast majority of top ten lists.

