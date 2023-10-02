Deontay Wilder scarily ‘took the souls’ of four heavyweight victims

Deontay Wilder has taken the souls of four heavyweight contenders during his illustrious and power-punching career.

Wilder gave a scary assessment of his top four stoppages ahead of a potential ring return in 2024.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ uses this alternate persona or alter-ego to put fear into his opponents. There seemed no way out for the trio he obliterated on those quartet of occasions.

Giving his in-ring view, the former WBC heavyweight world champion broke down part of his illustrious title run.

Wilder made ten defenses of his strap in a Hall of Fame run. The final of those coming against Cuban slugger Luis “King Kong” Ortiz in November 2019.

Three months later, Wilder lost to Tyson Fury.

Below, Wilder discusses three of his most devastating knockouts as he looks for a massive fight next year.

Deontay Wilder’s Top 4 knockouts:

Artur Szpilka

Wilder first examined his explosive ninth-round knockout of Artur Szpilka, which took place in January 2016 as Wilder successfully made his third title defense.

“It was amazing because Szpilka had a lot of Polish fans there. It was incredible to hear the roar,” said Wilder.

“He was a tricky southpaw, but I ended up figuring him out and drawing him into the corner. Then bam! It was goodnight.”

Bermane Stiverne

Boxing’s longest-reigning heavyweight champion then reviewed his November 2017 destruction of former champion Bermane Stiverne.

Wilder stopped Stiverne in the rematch after Stiverne became the first fighter to go the distance against Wilder when he lost the title to him in 2015.

“This was the guy I had taken the title from,” said Wilder. “I told him I knew him like the back of my hand.

“In that fight, I wasn’t myself. I was possessed. Something had come over me. I remember the referee ended up on my back, and I was carrying him like a cape that night.”

Dominic Breazeale

Finally, Wilder highlighted his latest triumph, a first-round dismantling of Dominic Breazeale.

A monster’s right hand that immediately went viral did the damage. It gave the champion his ninth consecutive successful title defense.

“If you didn’t see that fight, go back and look at it,” said Wilder. “I took his soul out of him. I’ll never forget that knockout.”

Luis Ortiz

The collision ended, as it did in the first meeting, with Wilder stopping his opponent when behind on the cards.

Things were going well for Ortiz until Wilder landed in the seventh with a punch heard all around the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

It was goodnight with one blow.

