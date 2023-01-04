Top Rank signs unbeaten Polish heavyweight Damian Knyba

Undefeated heavyweight prospect Damian “Polish Hussar” Knyba, a 6-foot-7 behemoth with an 86-inch reach, has inked a multi-year promotional agreement with Top Rank.

The 26-year-old Knyba, who was born in Bydgoszcz, Poland, is scheduled to return in April on a to-be-determined card.

“Damian Knyba is a supremely talented heavyweight, and he is already a fan favorite among the passionate and knowledgable Polish fans. I expect Damian to take a big leap forward in 2023,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.

“I’m looking to follow in the footsteps of Andrew Golota, Tomasz Adamek, and Adam Kownacki. With all due respect to those who paved the way, my dream is to surpass them and become the first Polish heavyweight world champion,” Knyba said.

“I know there is a long road ahead of me, and I am ready for this journey. This is another milestone I’ve hit with my team, including my manager Lukasz Kownacki. With Top Rank behind me, the sky’s the limit.”

Knyba (10-0, 6 KOs) turned pro in June 2021 and went 4-0 with two knockouts before the calendar hit 2022.

He made his United States debut in May 2022 with a six-round decision over Terrell Jamal Woods and followed that up with a first-round stoppage over Santander Silgado in Ranson, West Virginia. After a homecoming victory in Poland in October, Knyba received the call to fight on Top Rank’s Teofimo Lopez-Sandor Martin bill at Madison Square Garden in December.

The Polish flags were out in full force as Knyba battered Puerto Rican veteran Emilio Salas en route to a second-round TKO. The Salas demolition earned Knyba a promotional contract and the distinction of becoming the first Polish heavyweight to be signed by Top Rank.