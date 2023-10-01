Last boxer to beat Manny Pacquiao sees career sink on Canelo bill

The last boxer to defeat Manny Pacquiao before the ring legend retired suffered a hellacious defeat on the Canelo undercard to see his career sink.

At 37, Yordeins Ugas went down to a second career loss, meaning another world title shot before his own retirement is off the table.

San Antonio’s Mario Barrios did enough to defeat Ugas on the Canelo vs Charlo undercard. Moving to 28-2, 18 KOs, the ex-Gervonta Davis victim scored two knockdowns on his way to victory.

WBC title win

In the process, Barios earned the interim WBC welterweight title with an impressive unanimous decision. Scores read 117-108 and 118-107 twice after twelve rounds.

With the loss, Ugas drops to 27-6 and has to consider hanging up his gloves. Barrios moves on following a triumph in their pay-per-view undercard attraction.

He landed the first momentum-shifting blow of the fight late in round two as he snuck in a solid left hand against the charging Ugas, sending the former welterweight champion to the floor.

Ugas was unfazed in rising to his feet, but the shot portended his difficulties in beating the younger Barrios to the punch.

The speed discrepancy didn’t stop Ugas from getting back into the fight as he utilized an increased body attack and several sharp right hands to slow down Barrios.

Barrios’ activity made it difficult for Ugas to build momentum, as he out-threw Ugas 810 to 484 and landed more jabs [107] than Ugas landed total shots [101].

The consistent attack from Barrios began to wear on Ugas. The Cuban’s right eye swelled up and forced observation from the ringside physician three times before the fight’s final three rounds.

In the final round, Barrios closed the show in style, landing a flush counter left hook against the swelling eye of Ugas. The blow put him down for the second time in the fight.

While trying to survive the round, Ugas’ mouthpiece fell out twice, prompting referee Tom Taylor to deduct a point before the final bell.

With his best win at 147 pounds, Barrios set his sights on more big fights at welterweight.

Defeated Manny Pacquiao

“I’m sore, but I’m full of excitement and joy right now,” said Barrios after beating an opponent who roundly defeated the aged Manny Pacquiao in 2021.

“Everything from camp paid off tonight. I’m happy with my performance. I’ve always thought very highly of Ugas. I have even more respect for him now.

“He put up a hell of a fight. I’m thankful to him for the opportunity.”

The Texan added that being hurt by Ugas early on made him focus more on the job.

“The first knockdown set the tone. Early on, he caught me with a nice liver shot. That slowed me down a little bit.

“Once I settled down and found that quick little jab. That’s when I was able to start picking up the pace.”

He concluded: “I want to take it further and contend for the main WBC title [held by Terence Crawford. I know that there are steps to get there.

“I’m going to sit down with my team, and we’re going to see what’s next.”

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.