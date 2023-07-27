Terence Crawford reveals ‘dark side’ after being shot in the head

Terence Crawford admits being shot in the head put him on a path to nowhere until some divine intervention helped straighten his perception.

The undefeated boxing superstar revealed his turmoil at being almost killed by a bullet that altered the trajectory of his future life.

Ahead of his long awaited super fight against Errol Spence Jr., ‘Bud’ sat down to discuss the journey that has led him to the pinnacle of the sport.

Crawford appeared in a new episode of “The Pivot Podcast,” which is available now on YouTube.

The Omaha began with his thoughts on the Spence fight.

“It’s another day in the office. I’m prepared for everything that will come with securing a victory Saturday,” said Crawford.

“I’ve been here before. Now it’s just a waiting game. You can expect fireworks and the best Terence Crawford you have seen.

Terence Crawford shot in the head

In addition, moving on to narrowly avoiding death after suffering a bullet wound to the head in 2008, Crawford added: “It changed me in many ways.

“I was already a troubled kid at that time. I was trying to find my way in the world. When that happened, it put me on the dark side.

“But my Uncle, who was a pastor, brought me over to the bright side. He said that God had a lot in store for me, which was just a warning. It made things make sense.”

Crawford elaborated on being a ‘troubled kid,’ he could easily have gone another route.

“Coming up as a young kid, people would say I was trouble. When I got to the U.S. boxing team, I fought with opposing crowds. I got into it with teammates and coaches.

“I was just that type of kid, and I had gotten a reputation. So I wore that chip on my shoulder. It just made me hungrier.

“I knew in my heart that no one was better than me. When I lost the Olympic trials, I said it was cool. I’m going to see them in the pros. It all played out the way it was supposed to.”

Everything Crawford has gone through culminates into one solitary 36-minute event that promises to captivate boxing fans in Las Vegas.

A win over Spence would finally cement Crawford’s place at the Pound for Pound table without question marks over his C.V.

It all comes down to Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena.

