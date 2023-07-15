Pushing 45, Manny Pacquiao set to announce ring return

Manny Pacquiao is set to confirm his ring return next week after setting up a press conference for what is expected to be another exhibition.

According to numerous reports in Asia, Pacquiao has scheduled a press conference for the media to attend. Pacquiao will confirm a clash with kickboxer Buakaw Banchamek in some shape or form.

However, there is speculation that the whole thing is a publicity stunt. Therefore, further details will be needed before official confirmation.

Pacquiao last fought in December when knocking out another martial artist in DK Yoo. Since then, two other non-sanctioned bouts have seemingly fallen apart.

French boxer Jaber Zayani was due to fight Pacquiao in February. The event never got off the ground. Then, Pacquiao stated he’d fight in July. Again, it never happened.

Manny Pacquiao vs Buakaw Banchamek

Hence why there’s so much skepticism surrounding the possible match-up with Banchamek.

His birth name is Sombat Banchamek. The 41-year-old is a professional Muay Thai fighter and kickboxer from Thailand.

His career combat honors include being Omnoi Stadium champion, Thailand Featherweight champion, and a two-time K-1 World MAX champion.

Buakaw also played professional football as a striker for RBAC F.C.2 in the Regional League Division. But he is most regarded as the best kickboxer that Thailand has ever produced.

In his most recent exploits, Buakaw defeated Kota Miura via knockout. He also avenged a knockout loss to Yoshihiro Sato by first-round knockout in October 2022.

As Pacquiao defeated DK Yoo that same month, Buakaw drew with Ukrainian fighter Oleksandr Yefimenko.

By 2023, Buakaw and Pacquiao were both signed to RIZIN, the only link suggesting this fight could occur. Buakaw fought at Rizin 42 in May, drawing that bout. He then joined Bare Knuckle after being head-hunted by David Feldman, President of BKFC.

On his debut for the company, he defeated Erkan Varol via early KO. He’s now due Muay Thai legend Saenchai at BKFC Asia 5 on November 5, 2023.

Judging by the scheduling, any Pacquiao event may have to wait until 2024.

RIZIN FF

RIZIN looks likely to host, with Pacquiao -who turns 45 in December – yet to confirm any appearances with the company after signing his deal in January.

“There’s great action, there are great fights in Rizin, and the crowd’s atmosphere is amazing,” Pacquiao said about his move to Rizin FF before confirming he will only be fighting under boxing rules.

“Yes, boxing, one fight, but it’s not the last time,” he added.

Therefore, Buakaw will be expected to engage in pugilism with the “Pac-Man” should the confirmation come next week.

