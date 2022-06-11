Floyd Mayweather to announce RIZIN fight

June 11th, 2022

On Monday, at a press conference in Las Vegas, Floyd Mayweather will confirm another fight in Japan later this year.

The former pound-for-pound king is fresh from a dominant performance against old sparring partner Don Moore in Abu Dhabi. Mayweather will make another significant payday against an opponent to be named.

The last time Mayweather fought on a RIZIN card was on New Year’s Eve of 2019. Back then, the five-weight world titleholder beat up and stopped 20-year-old kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa.

It took Mayweather less than a round to get the job done with a massive weight advantage.

The next person he faces is a mystery until more comes from Floyd after the weekend.

Information about the event passed to World Boxing News read: “Boxing legend Floyd “Money” Mayweather and RIZIN will hold a press conference in Las Vegas to announce Mayweather’s next venture into the ring, an exhibition contest that will take place in Japan.

“More will be revealed at Monday’s press conference, including this opponent and further details about the exhibition.

“Mayweather, coming off his weekend induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, will give his remarks and be available for interviews.”

Mayweather stated previously that he would be fighting again in the Middle East. He also said he’d return to Japan in 2021 but couldn’t due to the pandemic.

“Tokyo, Japan, I’m coming back in 2021,” Mayweather stated in an Instagram announcement.

“I know the Olympics was in Japan in 2021. But I, Floyd’ Money’ Mayweather, and my team will be doing something big in Tokyo Dome.

“Japan, I’m on my way,” he added.

Fast forward another year, and he is now.

