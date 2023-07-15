Disheveled Gervonta Davis released early from 90-day jail term

Gervonta Davis is out of jail two weeks early after the disheveled Pay Per View star saw the last portion of his sentence commuted.

“Tank” was due to spend two months of his 90-day sentence behind bars due to breaching his home retention agreement in early June.

Davis had been allowed to stay with coach Calvin Ford at his apartment in Baltimore. However, Davis remained in the Four Seasons Hotel and subsequently bought a 3.4 million mansion to see out the rest of his term order.

This was not part of the deal to keep Davis out of prison. Therefore, he was carted away to jail on the order of Baltimore Circuit Judge Althea M. Handy. Davis was expected to be released on August 3.

Gervonta Davis out of jail

After walking out of prison looking disheveled on July 14, it’s clear Davis was allowed to leave early due to pressure from his new legal team.

Andrew Graham, hired by Davis due to his change of circumstances, filed an emergency motion for immediate release.

Graham said he agreed with Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates and prosecutor David Owens to end Davis’ prison spell this month.

Judge Handy was against the sentence modification. However, Davis then added Alex Spiro to his team. Spiro has represented clients such as Elon Musk and Megan Thee Stallion.

This was seemingly the tipping point to getting Davis out of jail and back to focusing on his career. Davis had little time to celebrate since defeating Ryan Garcia in a career-best Pay Per View performance on April 22.

Two weeks after the Garcia victory, Davis had to begin his punishment.

Career plan

The plan now is to sit down with his team. He has to assess his options after shaking off the effects the judicial system can have on anyone who spends time there.

Davis must decide whether to remain at 135 pounds or move up to super-lightweight. He has plenty of offers on both ends of the scale.

At lightweight, options are becoming limited. Shakur Stevenson is the obvious choice, as Devin Haney and Teofimo Lopez seem focused on 140.

Vasyl Lomachenko could also be a consideration for one or two vacant belts if Haney does move up, as expected.

Haney holds all four championships, but due to the manner of his battle with Lomachenko, the Ukrainian could get approval for at least two title shots.

That could bring Davis to the table for a unification as the Baltimore native has never held an official title at the weight class. That’s despite his ‘regular” WBA recognition.

Everything is open now that Davis has his freedom.

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.