Deontay Wilder fires ‘brain splattering’ warning to Andy Ruiz Jr

Deontay Wilder held nothing back in his latest warning to Andy Ruiz Jr. as the pair continue negotiations to fight in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator.

Wilder and Ruiz were ordered to fight by the World Boxing Council some months ago. However, both men had their heads turned by respective offers from Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

Neither fight made it over the line as Joshua fought Dillian Whyte, and Fury opted for Francis Ngannou.

The former top division champions must meet each other to further their chances of another shot.

Wilder is not only adamant he will knock Ruiz out when they meet, but he’s also predicting some serious damage.

Deontay Wilder warns Andy Ruiz Jr

“With my team, with your team, and now it’s time to put it all together,” said Wilder on confirming the fight.

“Who acting scared? It isn’t me. You know, because what y ‘all talk about is unreasonable. Let’s face it, and it is what it is.

“So when you serious, holla at me until then. Do what you do, bro. You got a lot of weight to lose, man. You can talk that talk. But only a few walk that walk.

“You know what I mean? So if you want to see what a knockout feels like, get your brain splattered. Holla at me, bro. I’m not far.”

Premier Boxing Champions will host the clash if it does eventually get signed. Al Haymon has been working hard on the fight for over three years.

Showtime is already on board to broadcast a Pay Per View barring late offers, with Las Vegas the favorite to host over Los Angeles.

Las Vegas Pay Per View

The only thing left is to sort out the split. Wilder wants seventy percent, but Ruiz’s father, Andy Sr., said his son is worth an even share.

If Wilder comes down to sixty, it should get over the line. Fans can then look forward to the biggest heavyweight fight of the year.

Fury, Joshua, and Oleksandr Usyk failed to secure one of the most significant events on the calendar. This means Wilder vs Ruiz in Vegas would be the showstopping heavyweight headliner of 2023.

On the back of Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford in Nevada later this month, and with Canelo fighting on September 30, Wilder vs Ruiz could slot in somewhere in late August or early September perfectly.

The T-Mobile Arena or the MGM Grand would represent ideal venues for a huge collision between two of the best heavies around.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.