Deontay Wilder vs Anthony Joshua given lifeline on one condition

Deontay Wilder vs Anthony Joshua could be revived for December, but only if both men don’t lose their respective interim fights.

Saudi organizers dismissed the notion of Wilder facing Joshua this year despite months of reports the clash was on.

Skill Challenge Promotions issued a statement obliterating previous claims that the heavyweight clash would happen before the New Year. They even added that no contact had ever been made.

“There has not been any offer made. Is there interest in the fight? Yes. But has there been an official offer made? The answer is no. If there is, it will come from Skill Challenge directly,” they told Boxing News Media.

“Boxing is a very fragmented sport. You have the biggest fights. The best fights can’t be made because of network obligations, because of promoters clashing, managers clashing, and sanctioning bodies.

“What Skill Challenge is doing is coming in and not competing with anybody. We’re unifying the sport. We are bringing all the best fights together under one umbrella.”

As both former heavyweight champions plot separate returns to the ring this summer, there’s renewed hope they will collide, at least by early 2024.

The encounter will only happen on that one condition, though. Wilder must beat Andy Ruiz Jr. in a WBC eliminator. Joshua, for his part, has to take care of Dillian Whyte on August 12 in London.

Wilder vs Joshua has been a pipe dream for over five years. It didn’t seem any closer to getting over the line until the light came at the end of the tunnel this week.

All they have to do is avoid defeat. Then the green light should come from Saudi investors. Joshua cannot slip up against Whyte as Wilder continues to try to nail down Ruiz.

If “The Bronze Bomber” cannot land the Ruiz fight, he may pull out of the WBC stipulation and leave Ruiz to face the next contender.

The American hasn’t fought since knocking out Robert Helenius. By this October, his career will have stalled another year as Wilder. Therefore, it would be better for Wilder to have an interim fight if possible.

If the Ruiz deal goes south, there are still a few other knock-over opponents the former WBC heavyweight champion could consider.

