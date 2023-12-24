The dumbest heavyweight plan in history spectacularly fails

The unfathomable heavyweight plan to stage Wilder vs Joshua after both had a warm-up spectacularly failed in Saudi Arabia.

Deontay Wilder, coming off two fights in almost four years, was taken apart by former heavyweight champion Joseph Parker.

Anthony Joshua, for his part, was able to overcome Otto Wallin. However, the fight will never happen due to an unbelievable error.

Wilder vs Joshua collapses

The fact Wilder vs Joshua wasn’t signed immediately has cost millions of dollars in revenue.

As Joshua moves on to a potential third world title against Filip Hrgovic, Wilder is left with nowhere to go and possible retirement.

The whole blueprint has got to go down as one of the worst decisions in heavyweight boxing history. The sport has been robbed of a fight that should have happened five years ago.

Taking the opportunity to put the boot into Wilder, promoter Eddie Hearn seemed to forget his part in the fight that had not taken place earlier.

“I said in the build-up. I don’t rate him. Wilder had no idea, no clue. He lost 120-108 every round,” said Hearn, who steered AJ away from Wilder to Alexander Povetkin in 2018.

“At the end, he’s putting his hand up, saying he’s won the fight. He’s not right. That’s the reality. It was the most one-sided heavyweight fight I’ve ever seen.

“It’s ruined our plans. We’ve got to go back into the changing room and let Joshua know Wilder has just lost to Parker. The future is not Deontay Wilder.”

Joshua confirmed he’ll now look to face Filip Hrgovic for the vacant IBF title after Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk in February.

“We’ve got bigger ambitions than this, bigger ambitions. I don’t celebrate when I win these fights. I’ll celebrate when I win the championship.”

“I’m down to fight anyone, whenever, and whoever,” said Joshua.

Heavyweight Deontay Wilder’s future

“Deontay, everything he said about me, I could rip him apart right now. But I will take the higher ground and say I hope he comes back.”

On his future, Wilder said: “We’ll see what happens. We still have a little bit left, but I did a great job managing my money. I’m a happy fighter.

“I’ll be back; if not, it’s been a pleasure. I don’t know. A lot has calmed me down. I’ve been wearing this smile all week long. I’m going to wear it still. Nothing can stop me from that.”

“Sorry if I let anyone down. This is not the end. We’ll be back.”

Parker stated after his shocking victory with help from friend Tyson Fury: “Everyone had plans, other plans, but this is God’s plan. Tyson Fury, thanks for all your help. I appreciate it a lot.”

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay.

