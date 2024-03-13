Exclusive: Deontay Wilder hopeful on Joshua fight, IBF title viable

Deontay Wilder remains hopeful of landing a fight with long-time rival Anthony Joshua, co-manager Shelly Finkel has informed World Boxing News.

WBN reached out to Finkel after Joshua pulverized Francis Ngannou in two rounds. The British former two-time heavyweight world champion could have a fight date going spare over the next twelve months. That’s due to immediate target Tyson Fury battling two-time conqueror Oleksandr Usyk in May and possibly December.

Joshua has a clash with Filip Hrgovic to consider for the soon-to-be-vacant IBF crown in June or July. Should the American get back to winning by then, the Wilder fight could be slotted in as a title defense by the end of the year if Joshua claims the belt against the Croatian.

No doubt, Joshua vs Wilder for a world heavyweight title is still big business. Finkel says he would be open to speaking to Joshua’s team about finally getting the super-fight over the line in 2024.

Deontay Wilder wants Anthony Joshua

“I would hope the Anthony Josuha fight could still happen for Deontay Wilder. We’ve always said we wanted that fight,” Finkel told World Boxing News exclusively.

When asked about a Wilder return, Finkel replied: “We will hopefully have some news about Deontay’s next fight soon, but not yet.”

The last time Finkel called on Joshua to face Wilder in 2023, he insisted Eddie Hearn should reach out in conversation with WBN: “Deontay is willing to fight Anthony Joshua next. We would take that fight in the UK or the Middle East and do it next.

“We want the Joshua fight. Eddie Hearn said he contacted me in August, but we had the [Robert] Helenius fight.

“We announced it that month. But we said we won’t talk to anyone until after the Helenius fight. Eddie knew this but still said he had contacted us.

“Now we are willing to talk to make a deal for Joshua next.”

IBF title chance

Wilder lost to Joseph Parker following a damaged period out of action. “The Bronze Bomber” is back in the gym, and WBN understands Wilder could be back as early as May.

A victory over someone in the IBF top fifteen would be the best plan of action for Wilder to prepare for Joshua potentially becoming the new titleholder.

As soon as Joshua vs Hrgovic is in the books, and provided the former wins, a clash against Wilder for the IBF championship would instantly draw Saudi Arabian interest.

