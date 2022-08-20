LIVE Usyk vs Joshua 2 results and live scorecard from Jeddah

World Boxing News provides live Usyk vs Joshua 2 results from Jeddah, including a live scorecard for the top division main event.

Kicking off at 6 pm Saudi Arabia time, 4 pm in the UK, and 1 pm Eastern USA, the PPV show features several one-sided fights.

Usyk vs Joshua 2

But once those are out of the way, the intriguing headliner sees Anthony Joshua attempt to regain his world heavyweight titles.

Despite also leading massively in favor of Oleksandr Usyk in their first meeting, Joshua still has the power to trouble the ex-cruiserweight king.

AJ probably has four rounds to do as much damage as possible, or Usyk will take over the fight later.

Usyk vs Joshua 2 results

Richie Rivera seemed to have overcome the odds to grab his greatest career victory with a surprising performance over a sluggish Badou Jack.

Not to be.

‘Popeye The Sailor Man’ avoided most of Jack’s haymakers and rode his luck until the final bell. But this is Saudi Arabia, and the fight wasn’t without controversy, though.

Jack needed a knockout with six minutes left and was afforded a four-minute round in the eighth to aid him in getting the job done.

A native of neighboring Dubai and a friend of the organizers, Jack seems to get preferential treatment from the officials.

In the end, Rivera was robbed by a split decision, which Jack embarrassing took in front of a bemused empty crowd.

Home favorite Ziyad Almaayouf won his pro debut in a total mismatch against Jose Alatorre. Despite both making their first outings in the paid ranks, they were worlds apart, and there was only ever going to be one result.

Inevitably the end came in the first round.

Ramla Ali

Ramla Ali may have been making history, but her opponent wasn’t worthy of lacing up a pair of gloves.

A complete mismatch ended with one punch in the first round.

Before the main card, Briton Ben Whittaker won a points decision over Petar Nosic to score the second win of his pro career.

Cards read 60-54 and 59-55 [twice] after six sessions.

Rashed Belhasa, aka Money Kicks, lost his pro debut via a decision against Traycho Georgiev. Despite never winning a fight as a pro, Georgiev had too much for the YouTuber who was once linked to facing Floyd Mayweather.

Belhasa embarrassed himself and had no business being sanctioned to fight with his ability.

Andrew Tabiti, another fighter with Mayweather links, won a fifth-round stoppage after his opponent James Wilson failed to come out for the sixth.

Ukrainian light-heavyweight Daniel Lapin won every round of his fight with Josef Jurko.

Live Usyk vs Joshua 2 scorecard

Remaining bouts:

12 x 3 mins WBC Light-Heavyweight World Title Final Eliminator

CALLUM SMITH 79.25kg v MATHIEU BAUDERLIQUE 79.15kg

(Liverpool, England) (Henin-Beaumont, France)

12 x 3 mins IBF Heavyweight World Title Final Eliminator

FILIP HRGOVIC 110.2kg v ZHILEI ZHANG 125.7kg

(Zagreb, Croatia) (Zhoukou, China)

12 x 3 mins IBO, WBA, WBO, IBF & RING MAGAZINE HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD TITLES

OLEKSANDR USYK 100.5kg v ANTHONY JOSHUA 110.9kg

(Shypyntsi, Ukraine) (Watford, England)

6 x 3 mins International Super-Lightweight contest

BADER ALSAMREEN 61.8kg v FAUD TARVERDI 61.6kg

(Amman, Jordan) (Lankaran, Azerbaijan)

TV information

The heavyweight title rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua at the King Abdullah Sports City Arena in the coastal city of Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is shown live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and Ireland.

DAZN will broadcast outside of the UK worldwide in over 190 territories.

