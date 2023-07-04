Deontay Wilder roasts Andy Ruiz Jr and his family as deal stalls

Deontay Wilder gave Andy Ruiz Jr. a piece of his mind as discussions over a WBC heavyweight title final eliminator hit a roadblock for the late summer.

“The Bronze Bomber” turned back to Ruiz when deals with Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua couldn’t be made for 2023. Wilder was hopeful of a quick agreement until blaming Ruiz’s father for interfering.

Wilder says Ruiz Sr. is trying to price his son out of the fight after being offered less than an equal split. The American gave both a savage verbal bashing in an interview soon afterward.

Deontay Wilder roasts Andy Ruiz Jr

“This is definitely not a 50-50 fight. He’s talking about a rematch clause. Either he’s drunk or on drugs – maybe both,” Wilder told 78Sports TV. “If this deal falls through, you’ll never see him again in the boxing scene, especially not on PBC.

In a further rebuke, Wilder aimed at Ruiz’s family in a low blow.

“Andy Ruiz only has a fourth-grade education. This is a thing that came across my ears, [his parents] pulled him out and just wanted him to box.

“If it’s true, shame on the parents. [They were] using him as a boxing sex slave. He’s got a 33-year-old body with a fourth-grade education mind.”

Wilder may switch back to Joshua after representatives had met to revive a Saudi Arabia clash if the Ruiz fight doesn’t go down.

Wilder vs Joshua possibility

A date for the bout in December has now turned into January, with Wilder facing the real possibility of being out of the ring for a further fifteen months without Ruiz.

Wilder could be forced to wait for AJ after his last win in October took 177 seconds.

“We coming, baby, soon! The next fight, we’ve been working very hard. You all seen me training,” Wilder again told 78.

“It’s always been Ruiz, but we will move on if he doesn’t want to accept it. We maybe fight someone else or perhaps hold out until the Joshua fight because that’s definitely going down.

“Y’all need to get your money ready for that because that will happen.”

Concluding by admitting the Usyk fight is dead, Wilder added: “I don’t think Usyk really cares as long as he doesn’t have to fight me. It’s all good because that man is terrified of me.”

Whatever happens from now, Wilder’s intention to stay busy until he retires at 40 hasn’t materialized. In three months, Wilder turns 38. The clock is firmly ticking.

