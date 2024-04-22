Andy Ruiz Jr. handed return date after three fights in five years

Andy Ruiz Jr. is ready to kickstart his career again following just three fights in five years since he became world heavyweight champion.

The unified ruler, who shocked the world against Anthony Joshua, aims to follow up on wins over Chris Arreola and Luis Ortiz in 2021 and 2022. Those victories came after Joshua ripped back the titles six months after Ruiz knocked him out at Madison Square Garden in June 2019. It’s no secret that Ruiz enjoyed his victory over AJ a little too much. He piled on the pounds after weeks of partying and was in no shape to defend his belts in Saudi Arabia in December that same year.

Nonetheless, Joshua capitalized on a clause in the contract and regained the world crowns he eventually lost to Oleksandr Usyk.

Ruiz has had almost eighteen months between fights since then, and this comeback is no different. “The Destroyer” is earmarked to fight again on August 3rd as Terence Crawford challenges for the WBA super welterweight title against Israil Madrimov.

An official announcement is expected on Wednesday as Crawford eyes another world title in a higher weight class. WBN reported last week that the WBO could add its championship to the mix if they strip Sebastian Fundora this month.

There’s no opponent named yet for Ruiz, but judging by the Arreola and Ortiz choices after long layoffs, the choice will be similar for the ex-titleholder. Ruiz must stay busy to keep himself in the mix for a world title shot. Whoever he faces next, provided he wins, he has to be back out again within six months.

If Ruiz can then string two victories together, the latter against a top-ten foe, a world title shot against the winner of Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk becomes a real possibility in 2025.

