Canelo Alvarez blindsides with stunning twist nobody saw coming

Canelo Alvarez stunned the boxing world when announcing a fight with Jermell Charlo on September 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Mexican superstar was quoted by many ‘insider sources’ in the sport as facing Jermell’s brother Jermall this fall. Those reports continued for weeks without any mention of the 154-pound sibling.

However, Canelo shocked all by stating his intention to put his undisputed super middleweight titles on the line against the super-welterweight with all the marbles.

The news surprises the media and fans and will certainly be a problem for Tim Tszyu.

After impressing on Showtime earlier this summer, Tszyu wanted his mandated opportunity against Charlo done and dusted this year.

“There’s no doubt I’m going to America. That’s the land I want to conquer,” Tszyu said.

“I’m not satisfied with his interim belt. I want all four. I want the name Charlo on my resume. Let’s dance in October.”

When the Aussie son of a legend uttered those words, he’d already been waiting a year for his shot. A scheduled January clash had already been canceled.

Now, the organizations will be criticized for not acting and stripping Charlo of at least one of his belts.

UNDISPUTED vs UNDISPUTED 🗓️ Sept. 30

📍Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/pAlSN5VszU — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) June 30, 2023

Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo

Regarding Canelo vs Charlo, the reaction has been mixed. Tszyu mentioned the fact Canelo had sidestepped his WBC mandatory in David Benavidez when complaining about the Pay Per View,

Additionally, some have taken to social media to state Canelo is cherry-picking an easier option by fighting a boxer fourteen pounds lighter than him.

Whatever happens in the fight, Canelo cannot win – in the eyes of the boxing public. If he wins, they’ll say it’s expected. If he loses, his career as the figurehead of the sport could be over.

Canelo had several other options to consider having agreed to a three-fight deal with Al Haymon and Premier Boxing Champions.

David Morrell Jr. was one solid option in his own division. But Benavidez was the number one choice.

It’s thought his Mexican rival is part of the planned trio of bouts under the PBC banner, although that planned collision could be the final one of the three.

For now, it’s Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo in the world’s boxing capital in a Pay Per View on Showtime. The build-up will begin after the shock dies down and Haymon works to get fans on board with the weight differential.

Jermell’s brother Jermall will have to wait for another window as he recovers from personal problems.

Follow experienced boxing writer Phil Jay on Twitter @PhilJWBN.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.