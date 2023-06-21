Heavyweight division fails again as 33-0 ‘ladder’ fight collapses

Fans are facing up to the fact that yet another heavyweight clash won’t be happening as a weed garden of negativity grows around the top division.

Jared Anderson [14-0] or Zhan Kossobutskiy [19-0] was due for a considerable step up on July 1 after signing to face each other on a Top Rank show.

However, visa problems that should have been sorted out weeks ago have killed the fight contest stone dead.

Another heavyweight fight falls apart

Now, the next American heavyweight tipped to become world champion, Anderson, is set to take on a much lighter test.

Instead of going up against the man known as the “Heavyweight GGG” in a massive collision of two world title prospects, Anderson gets pitted against Charles Martin.

Despite “Prince” Charles being a brief holder of the IBF title before being demolished by Anthony Joshua, Martin is an easy test for “The Real Big Baby.” #

The Kazakh would have provided much sterner opposition. The pair have shown glimpses of world-class through their journeys so far.

Early fireworks awaited fans on the celebration weekend as Toledo’s knockout king headed home to headline. Now, it will merely be a knock over of Martin in a few rounds.

Kossobutskiy is a ferocious puncher in his own right. He claims a 95% KO ratio to Anderson’s impressive 100%.

A massively heavy hitter, Anderson has stopped five of his opponents in the first round. He’s blitzed another five in the second.

In 2020, he garnered global attention as Tyson Fury’s primary sparring partner, but he is now carving his own path.

His last fight saw him knock out then-undefeated George Arias in the third round. Arias is the second unbeaten fighter to have fallen victim to Anderson’s punching power.

Ranked at No. 7 by the WBO and No. 11 by both the WBC and WBA, the 23-year-old now turns his attention to the division’s top dogs.

Sadly, Martin is not one of them, as the division fails to deliver again.

Jared Anderson vs Charles Martin

Anderson vs Martin will top Huntington Center live on ESPN. The undefeated heavyweight fights for the first time as a pro in his hometown.

The event will occur just a few days shy of the 104th anniversary of Jack Dempsey’s historic win over Jess Willard on July 4, 1919, at Toledo’s Bay View Park.

Dempsey’s triumph heralded a new era in his illustrious career. Anderson expects to do the same in his first headlining attraction.

The fight tipped to launch the dawn of a new era in the heavyweight division is now another victim of boxing politics.

