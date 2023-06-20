Wilder vs Ruiz Jr: Heavyweight event of the summer moves closer

Deontay Wilder has moved a significant step towards facing Andy Ruiz Jr. in what could become the heavyweight event of the summer.

On the back of trainer Malik Scott stating Ruiz was now the main target, the Mexican-American accepted the advances from Wilder.

Ruiz responded with a Dillian Whyte-esque ‘Let’s Go!’ to Wilder as the pair reignited their sanctioned WBC final eliminator. The winner can challenge Tyson Fury whenever the World Boxing Council calls its following stipulation.

Some reports have stated that the WBC would attempt to sanction Anthony Joshua to force that all-UK clash through. However, that was only possible if Wilder and Ruiz negated their number one and two positions in the rankings, respectively.

Joshua is out of the running after failing to capitalize on the temporary delay as Wilder scouted his next move.

Wilder vs Ruiz Jr. heavyweight clash

Attention will again switch to the date and venue for Wilder vs Ruiz Jr., with marks on the Nevada and California State Commission calendars under scrutiny.

Talks must be finalized before being confirmed and ironed out by Premier Boxing Champions alongside Showtime.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission calendar shows dates are out of action, as with Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford. Al Haymon must avoid putting Wilder vs Ruiz Jr. too close to that event.

The fact Wilder vs Ruiz features a Mexican fighter would logically mean that there’s a fall spot to consider, Canelo Alvarez aside.

MGM Grand Garden Arena and the T-Mobile Arena would be the top choices. The Crypto Arena in Los Angeles represents a third option.

Las Vegas

Wilder’s two Las Vegas fights against Tyson Fury saw them box at both venues. They lit up the MGM and adjacent T-Mobile in 2020 and 2021.

“The Bronze Bomber” has a strong pull in Sin City, with Ruiz having enough ties to Mexico to make Nevada the early favorite.

Fury hitting the canvas in the twelfth round with a thud happened in L.A., where Ruiz resides. Therefore it cannot be ruled out as a possibility.

Right now, things are moving in the right direction. Fans are a significant step closer as both sides have confirmed their interest in reopening discussions.

A Pay Per View blockbuster will take place this summer as Wilder locks horns with Ruiz Jr. for a shot at the WBC heavyweight title – if talks get concluded.

