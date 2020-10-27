Derek Chisora win is hugely significant for Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

Mark Robinson

World Boxing News outlines how hugely significant a win for Derek Chisora will be in the making of Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua.

‘Del Boy’ – who now goes by the simple moniker ‘WAR’ – takes on a mammoth task in front of the paid cameras at Sky Sports Box Office.

Usyk, the number one contender with the World Boxing Organization, has to win to secure an immediate shot at Joshua’s title.

Should Chisora tame the ex-undisputed cruiserweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night, the long-time WBO mandatory order handed down in 2019 would be quashed.

This means Joshua would be free to battle Fury for all the belts and not risk losing any of his straps before then.

Obviously, AJ has to make a successful defense on December 12th against IBF stipulation Kubrat Pulev first. But if he does that after an underdog win for Chisora, the Fury encounter opens up nicely.

ANTHONY JOSHUA MANDATORY

Alternatively, and the more likely scenario, according to the bookmakers, Usyk will inflict yet another loss on Chisora’s record. The Ukrainian then gets first dibs on Joshua.

If Joshua fails to put his belt on the line against Usyk in the first half of 2021, he risks dropping a strap.

Any future Fury vs. Joshua PPV would then lose the status of undisputed. Something that is key to Fury vs. Joshua breaking the UK Pay Per View record.

Joshua’s triumph over Joseph Parker currently holds that honor. Ironically the contest in which he claimed the WBO crown in the first place.

Joshua vs Parker sold over 1.8m buys in the UK alone, more than the big Matchroom Boxing Wladimir Klitschko effort in 2017.







Usyk now has the chance to spoil the British heavyweight title party. Mr. ‘I am Feel’ has already stated that he has no intention of stepping aside for Fury vs. Joshua.

Promoter Eddie Hearn will be keeping his fingers crossed that Chisora can do the business.

If he does, the winner of a two-fight blockbuster series between Fury and Joshua awaits the heavyweight contender.

