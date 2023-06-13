McGregor backtracks after choosing side in Mayweather-Gotti ‘war’

Conor McGregor suited up and chose a side after being called on by John Gotti III for backup against Floyd Mayweather on Sunday night.

Gotti sent out a battle cry to the UFC “Champ Champ” after sickening scenes erupted at the FLA Live Arena in Miami. Mayweather stopped Gotti after dominating the fight, with referee Kenny Bayless having seen enough during the sixth round.

However, Bayless’s decision to halt the contest didn’t go well with Gotti. The boxer and MMA fighter swung wildly at Mayweather despite the bout being over, leading to arguments and fights inside the ropes.

The bad blood eventually spilled into the arena, with many awful scuffles and several people injured. It’s reported that several celebrities became embroiled in the disruption.

McGregor backs Gotti over Mayweather

Hours later, Gotti told McGregor ‘we need backup’ – a call to arms which “The Notorious” answered. “I back the Gottis. The war is on,” he said in a post he later backtracked by deleting.

Despite vowing to go up against Mayweather in future warfare, the situation is seemingly getting out of hand. What transpired on Sunday night is a situation that happens when a retired boxer continues his career too long and eventually picks the wrong enemy.

Mayweather had way too much boxing ability for Gotti, which we all knew before going into the fight. Therefore, toying with someone in front of thousands of fans and humiliating their boxing skills would always catch up on Floyd at some point.

Heist Tour

It might finally be the right time for Floyd Mayweather to end his exhibition run. To call off any remainder of his “Heist Tour.”

No fan deserves to be injured visiting a sporting event as many did in Sunrise over the weekend. It’s supposed to be an exhibition, a playground. However, Gotti and his team weren’t playing at the bout’s end.

McGregor getting involved will only stoke the Mayweather fires further, too. The pair still have tension from their own 2017 “boxing match” – that again – Mayweather did what he liked for the duration.

He even gave the Irishman the first three rounds before setting him and taking him out in the tenth. Mayweather never fought professionally again and didn’t follow through with a promise to rematch McGregor in the octagon.

The more fights 46-year-old Mayweather has, the more enemies he seems to make. Maybe it’s time to call it a day and get out before he gets too close to his fifties.

