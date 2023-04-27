‘Last Names Matter’ to Floyd Mayweather in next fight

Floyd Mayweather will go against a famous name on June 11 as the former Pound for Pound king returns to the ring again.

At 46 and a third, Mayweather will lace up the gloves for a second time this year in an exhibition-style Pay Per View.

Mayweather labels his next show, ‘Last Names Matter’ as he takes on John Gotti III at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Gotti has fought in two combat codes so far in his career. The 30-year-old New Yorker is 5-1 as an MMA fighter. He also boasts 2-0 with one stoppage as a light-heavyweight pro boxer.

Floyd Mayweather’s next exhibition

Facing an undefeated Boxing Hall of Famer will undoubtedly be the toughest test of his career. A mixture of pro boxing and MMA backgrounds will be nothing new to Floyd Mayweather.

He dominated Conor McGregor, who began his career as a boxer when they fought in an exhibition in 2017.

Deon Taylor, CEO of Hidden Empire Film Group, and Lemuel Plummer, CEO of Zeus Network, will work with Mayweather on the project.

“Money” is taking whatever offers generate the most cash and shows no signs of slowing down as he approaches his fifties.

An official announcement to reveal more details will take place featuring both participants.

Mayweather vs Gotti information

Boxing Hall of Famer and undefeated legend Floyd “Money” Mayweather will hold a press conference to announce his latest exhibition fight.

He prepares to take on professional boxer and mixed martial artist John Gotti III, the son of famous gangster John Gotti.

This showdown will headline “LAST NAMES MATTER” on Sunday, June 11, from FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

The event will also feature performances from music superstar Ozuna and more.

The event is dedicated to the loving memory of Marikit “Kitchie” Laurico. “Kitchie” was Mayweather’s longtime assistant, who passed away suddenly in April.

In his last bout, Mayweather humiliated a reality TV personality from the UK. However, Mayweather failed to sell out the O2 Arena.

A capacity of 20,000 wouldn’t even purchase enough tickets to see Floyd in the flesh. This time, he’s hoping for a sellout by returning to the United States.

Mayweather went from 4.7m worldwide sales in houses to being unable to sell out an arena. Many far lesser-known fighters have done so at the London venue in the past, including YouTubers.

However, Gotti should be a big enough name to fill the 20,000 seats in the O2’s Florida counterpart.

