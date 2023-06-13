“Drug-tested and no cheating, I’d smoke prime Manny Pacquiao!”

Manny Pacquiao got placed in a cheat storm following an interview by one of today’s top pound-for-pound boxing stars and former world champion.

Shakur Stevenson commented when speaking to “Say Cheese” after being asked bluntly about his ability to defeat the Filipino legend.

The question got posed: “If you were to fight Pacquiao in his prime, how would that go?”

Stevenson responded: “I think I would have smoked him. I like him [Pacquiao], but I would ensure he took the tests.

“I wouldn’t fight him without making sure everything was straight as far as no cheating.”

Manny Pacquiao accusations

Repeating accusations labeled at Pacquiao by others involved in the sport previously, Stevenson didn’t hold back with his statement.

It comes as Pacquiao continually looks into the possibility of one final fight before stepping away from boxing for good.

Previously linked to facing Conor Benn or Kell Brook, things have gone quiet for Pacquiao of late. The same cannot be said of Stevenson.

A video of Stevenson with Devin Haney at a party surfaced only recently. A Haney team member held up a board that told Stevenson to ‘sign the contract.’

The pair then exchanged words in a rare occurrence via their respective social channels.

Haney vs Stevenson

“Clown. Bob [Arum] J Prince [Stevenson’s manager] and I don’t know [what] he is talking bout. He’s just clout chasing,” said Haney.

“If it were a contract, we would go into purse bids because he’s my mandatory. When he really wants to fight, tell his promoter. Until then, get off.”

Stevenson clapped back: “Finally, you speak for yourself. Bob just told the world the three fights he is about to offer you. Let’s get active. It’s about that time.”

Haney replied: “We just had a meeting with Bob. You weren’t one of the three opponents we talked about.”

Getting the final word, Stevenson said: “Here you go capping for this internet.

“If that’s your way of saying you are not fighting me next, just say that. Because we all could get on the phone today and make it happen.

“Let’s fight, lil bruh. It’s time I show the world the truth.”

Haney vs Stevenson happening next would keep the trend of huge events getting over the line. The only division in boxing now not playing ball is heavyweight.

Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford will follow Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia in cashing in. Furthermore, fans hope Stevenson and Haney will follow suit by the end of the year.

