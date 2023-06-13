Deontay Wilder vs Anthony Joshua is OFF, never on for December

Deontay Wilder will not be facing Anthony Joshua in December as both former heavyweight champions plot separate returns to the ring this summer.

Despite reports for several weeks stating Wilder vs Joshua is a “done deal” or that an “offer has been made” for the fight, World Boxing News can confirm none of it is set in stone.

According to the man behind the potential Saudi Arabian extravaganza, a contract or official contact in writing has never occurred.

Speaking to Boxing News Media, Skill Challenge Promotions figurehead Amer Abdallah rubbished anything printed so far. All he would say is that there is ‘interest,’ that’s it.

Deontay Wilder vs Anthony Joshua never on

“There has not been any offer made. Is there interest in the fight? Yes. But has there been an official offer made? The answer is no. If there is, it will come from Skill Challenge directly.

“Boxing is a very fragmented sport. You have the biggest fights. The best fights can’t be made because of network obligations, because of promoters clashing, managers clashing, and sanctioning bodies.

“What Skill Challenge is doing is coming in and not competing with anybody. We’re unifying the sport. We are bringing all the best fights together under one umbrella.”

SCP

To do that, SCP must sign all the fighters they want to separate contracts as they become free agents. So far, with Oleksandr Usyk and Badou Jack, that has worked.

Canelo Alvarez and Devin Haney are the most high-profile free agents in the sport. The former has already been approached for a WBC cruiserweight title fight with Jack.

WBN had reported this would happen the day after Canelo defeated John Ryder. According to his network partner Eddie Hearn, it seems to be one of several options Canelo is exploring.

So far, a rematch with Dmitry Bivol, a fight with Jermall Charlo, David Benavidez, Jack, and others are on the table, says Hearn and others in multiple interviews on different days.

The focus is on the top division ruining the sport with a lack of willingness to negotiate.

The best heavyweights, Usyk and Tyson Fury drew a blank despite four months of talks for the undisputed belts. At this point, Fury vs Wilder IV seems far more likely to happen for the fans than any Usyk bout.

But as for Wilder vs Joshua, that fight has been a pipe dream for over five years. It doesn’t ever seem to be any closer to getting over the line.

When will Deontay Wilder fight again?

Wilder and Joshua both want to be in action before October. If they continued to stall, December would be impossible anyway.

“The Bronze Bomber” hasn’t fought since knocking out Robert Helenius. By this October, his career will have stalled another year as Wilder eyes a circus exhibition.

Instead of looking to face the ex-UFC champion, Wilder should complete his boxing career with activity and then battle Francis Ngannou when it’s over.

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.

