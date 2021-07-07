David Haye and Derek Chisora announce split after heavyweight PPV run

July 7th, 2021

Mark Robinson

Former boxer David Haye took heavyweight Derek Chisora to become a regular on UK Pay Per View but now the pair have decided to go their separate ways.

After two and half years, Haye and Chisora have called time on their Sky Sports Box Office run.

During their partnership, “WAR” headlined three times on PPV despite holding eight losses. Chisora lost every time he did take the spotlight, though.

Therefore, it’s a natural progression for them to look elsewhere for the future.

Making the announcement official, Hayemaker said: “Back in October 2018, the former nemeses shocked the boxing community when they announced the most unlikely Boxer – Manager partnership.

“Following this, during their time working together, Derek has stepped through the ropes on six occasions headlining four Sky Box Office shows.

DAVID HAYE

Haye explained: “It’s been an action-packed couple of years, getting Derek back in the mix of the heavyweight division, taking him from “Delboy” to “WAR” mode.

“When we announced our unlikely partnership, we pledged to give fight fans the big nights of heavyweight clashes they have called out for and that I believe we have achieved.

“Whilst I will no longer be managing Derek, I will naturally continue to follow and support his career with great interest.

“The UK remains at the epicenter of the heavyweight division and Derek stands ready to go toe to toe with them all. 2021 is looking very exciting for him with several options available.”

DEREK CHISORA

Chisora added: “Everyone close to me thought I was crazy when I told them I wanted David to manage me, but in the last two and a half years my performances in the ring have spoken for themselves.

“Giving fights fans the battles they wanted to see even when COVID put a handbrake on everything. I may have been robbed against both Usyk and Parker but have developed as a fighter.

“2021 is looking very interesting, I am back in camp, ready to go this Autumn.

“It’s time for WAR. I would like to thank David for his support (at times patience…) and guidance during our time working together.”

The two famously brawled at a press conference in Munich that culminated in Haye knocking Chisora out at Upton Park. Since then, they became good friends.

Now parted, Chisora is due back in the ring over the coming months.