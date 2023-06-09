Jaws drop as shredded Adrien Broner scales career-high weight

Adrien Broner stunned a Miami crowd on Thursday when the former four-weight world champion took to the scales for his anticipated comeback weigh-in.

“The Problem” has gone through well-documented troubles over the past 28 months. However, when he stepped onto the stage, it was as though he’d never been away.

Career highest weight for Adrien Broner

Hitting the stipulated poundage of 147 on the button, the highest of his career, still represented a landmark for Broner. Despite never coming in above 146 and three quarters, as he did for Paulie Malignaggi in 2013, the Cincinnati native looked the picture of health.

Coach Kevin Cunningham’s strict regime has worked for Broner. The ex-WBC, WBO, and two-time WBA ruler will eventually seek to get back down to super lightweight later this year.

It’s a start for Broner, as the 33-year-old was shredded to the core and looked focused for battle with the unheralded Bill Hutchinson.

Weight made it’s go time pic.twitter.com/3SMEUjWMox — Kevin Cunningham (@KCBoxTrainer) June 8, 2023

It’s a credit to Hall of Fame promoter Don King, who has succeeded where Premier Boxing Champions and Black Prime failed in getting Broner ready for fight night.

Broner vs Hutchinson weights

Main Event – 10 Rounds – Welterweights

ADRIEN BRONER vs BILL HUTCHINSON

Cincinnati, OH – Pittsburgh, PA.

34-4-1, 24 KOs – 20-2-4, 9 KOs.

147 lbs – 145.5 lbs.

10 Rounds – WBA NABA/WBC NABF LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP BOUT

AHMED ELBIALI vs RODOLFO GOMEZ

Miami, FL via Egypt – Laredo, TX.

22-1, 18 KOs – 4-6-3, 10 KOs.

173.8 lbs – 174 lbs.

10 Rounds – Bantamweights

GUILLERMO RIGONDEAUX vs CHARLIE CLEMENTE

Miami, FL via Cuba – Carolina, PR.

21-3, 14 KOs – 12-0, 5 KOs.

118.8 lbs – 119.4 lbs.

10 Rounds – Featherweights

NESLAN MACHADO vs JONATHAN SMITH

Miami, FL via Cuba – SOUTH BEND, IN.

19-0, 8 KOs – 8-1, 6 KOs.

127.8 lbs – 127 lbs.

8 Rounds – Super Lightweights

ANTONIO PEREZ vs NIGEL FENNELL

Harrisburg, PA – Chula Vista, CA.

7-0, 5 KOs – 13-2, 8 KOs.

145.8 lbs – 146.6 lbs.

8 Rounds – Lightweights

ANTONIO WILLIAMS vs BRAULIO RODRIGUEZ

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Santo Domingo, DR.

15-0-1, 6 KOs – 20-6, 17 KOs.

133.6 lbs – 134.8 lbs.

Return to Glory

“Return to Glory” will occur at the legendary Casino Miami and is brought to you exclusively by Don King Productions, Inc.

Four Division World Champion Adrien Broner returns to the ring Friday, June 9, at Casino Miami in Miami, Florida. William “Hutch” Hutchinson is challenging him, who has not lost in seven years. The event is promoted by Hall of Fame Promoter Don “Only in America” King. A light heavyweight title fight and Two-Division World Champion and Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Guillermo Rigondeaux are featured on the stacked card.

Friday, June 9, 2023, Casino Miami, Miami, FL. Tickets are available at www.playcasinomiami.com. Live on Pay Per View for $24.99. All Fights Will be Streamed Live beginning at 6:50 pm ET / 3:50 pm PT On FITE TV, DonKing.com, and Itube 247.com.

