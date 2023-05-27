Canelo Alvarez Pay Per View prove Mexican’s box office power

Canelo Alvarez hit Pay Per View numbers hard to reach for most fighters in the world for a contest in his home country of Mexico.

The usual formula for hitting around 500,000 buys is two massive named boxers trading blows in the United States, normally Las Vegas.

Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder PPV numbers

However, Canelo battled Ryder in his backyard of Jalisco on a night when the Akron Stadium was rocking. Now, with 450,000 PPV buys, Canelo can proclaim the night a success.

Speaking before the contest, Canelo was focused on making it a night to remember for his people.

“Returning to the ring to fight in Jalisco, where I’m from, makes me especially happy. And I’m facing a competitive fighter in John Ryder,” said Canelo.

“The press conference in Guadalajara was an unbelievable moment for me because I saw my grandma, my dad, my mom, my brothers, my family there.

“A lot of media guys I saw when I started boxing. For me, I feel very proud. I’m happy to bring this fight to Guadalajara and give the people some of the experience I have in other places as the best in the world.”

“I think it’s the perfect time. I wanted to fight in Guadalajara a long time ago, but I think this is the perfect moment, the perfect fight to bring to Guadalajara.”

Predicting what transpired, Canelo knew he would be facing a tough fight that might go the distance.

“I’m so excited to show everybody they’re wrong. I feel perfect. I have many years in my career, seventeen years as a pro. I’ve had injuries too.

Motivated

“I’m not at my best, but I’m very motivated. I’m thrilled to be in the gym, to train at one hundred percent. They’ll see what is coming.

“I’m very excited and motivated. Be careful with that.”

The show was terrific as fans witnessed one of their own in a triumphant return following his days conquering America.

“It will surely be one of the best moments in my career. The fight with Billy Joe Saunders in Dallas was amazing, one of the most enjoyable fights I’ve ever been in.

“I think it will be the same or even more in Guadalajara.”

And so it proved to be. Canelo Alvarez was once the Pound for Pound king. If he doesn’t reach those heights again, he remains a solid ticket seller and holds one of the best resumes in the sport.

