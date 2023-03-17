Oscar De La Hoya accuses Eddie Hearn of fighter poach attempt

Golden Boy boss Oscar De La Hoya accused fellow promoter Eddie Hearn of trying to poach one of his fighters in a shock blast.

The former world champion turned boxer handler hit out at Hearn following an interview where the Matchroom boss criticized the matchmaking of Jaime Munguia.

Hearn told FightHubTV: “He needs to look at his own matchmaking, particularly Jaime Munguia. It’s absolutely horrific and embarrassing.

“If you want to look at Canelo’s résumé and criticize, you’re a complete idiot.”

Oscar De La Hoya critique of Canelo

The comments came in response to De La Hoya himself stating Canelo should step up his opposition and stop beating on British contenders.

De La Hoya was irate and responded in full view of the public by saying: “Oh God. Again? Eddie Hearn, stop attempting to poach another one of my world champions – Jaime Munguia.

“Why is it impossible for you to build your own? To quote Roger Mayweather, “you don’t know s*** about boxing!”

The spat comes as Canelo pushes forward with a Mexico homecoming against John Ryder in Jalisco on May 6.

Beaming when announcing the fight, Hearn and DAZN is once again involved with Canelo despite his free agency.

“This is a moment that will be forever engrained in the history of boxing and Mexican sport,” said Hearn.

“Canelo Alvarez defending his undisputed championship in his hometown in front of 50,000 fans will be incredible. A night we will never forget.

“In John Ryder, you have a mandatory challenger that has paid his dues. He earned his chance from big wins against Daniel Jacobs and Zach Parker.

“He is ready for the ultimate challenge. See you May 6 in Guadalajara for something extraordinary, live on DAZN.”

Mexico homecoming

Joe Markowski, CEO of DAZN Group North America division, added: “It doesn’t get bigger than Canelo in Mexico. Canelo is returning home.

“John Ryder is coming to spoil the party after big wins versus Daniel Jacobs and Zach Parker in 2022.

“This has the makings of a classic. Tune in to this historic event live on DAZN worldwide and in Mexico for the first time.”

Canelo is looking to make a fight with Dmitry Bivol or David Benavidez in September if successful. Either of those clashes would appease any critique aimed at the undisputed super middleweight champion by De La Hoya or anyone else.

His legacy cannot be questioned at this point. And if Canelo wants a couple of stay-busy fights, he’s earned them.

However, John Ryder is a workhorse and will be no easy night for the multi-weight ex-pound-for-pound king.

