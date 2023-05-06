Canelo Alvarez hunts emphatic knockout in Guadalajara return

Canelo Alvarez has one thing on his mind going into a clash with John Ryder – he wants a knockout for the Mexican faithful.

Heading into a cauldron of noise in front of 50,000 beloved fans at Akron Stadium, Canelo faces yet another Briton.

The undisputed super middleweight king is laser-focused on the job.

“The truth is that I am very grateful now to return as the best in the world,” said Canelo. “Tonight will be exceptional for me to defend my titles before my people, before you.”

Canelo Alvarez wants a knockout

On wanting an early finish, he added: “Obviously, respectful below the ring, but above the ring, believe me, I always prepare to knock out.

“It’s what I’m going to look for on Saturday, and it’s what I want to offer the fans.

“Without a doubt, I’m going to look for it [a knockout]. I don’t have the slightest doubt about it.”

Canelo reiterated that he aims to enhance his legacy with the people.

“I want to leave a meaningful legacy where the others who come have that motivation. I want to beat my record.

“But I think that it is what we are doing, being able to leave a great legacy that motivates others to break it in the end. That is why the records were made, to break them.

“I feel very happy to be here. It is an honor to be in front of my people. The truth is that this is worth more than anything, and it is an honor.

“Sometimes it [money] is not the most important thing in the end. For me, it is an honor to be here.

“It is not a sacrifice because, at the end of the day, it is what I want. I want to fight in front of my people, and here I am.

“It is going to be one of the most special nights in my career, without a doubt.”

Guadalajara return

Trainer Eddie Reynoso stated: “It will be a complicated fight, a fight against a boxer who is coming winning three, four fights in a row against top-level fighters.

“It comes with all that makes it doubly complicated because everyone wants Canelo’s belts.

“We are delighted and proud to come here, to Guadalajara, to put the cherry on the cake of the career that this Saúl has done.

“We started from the bottom, my father and I. But we always dreamed of having champions and being in our land.

“We are presenting one of the best boxers Mexico and the world have given.”

