Chavez Jr vs Silva non-PPV undercard set for June 19

June 10th, 2021

Seven big fights will be featured before the big Tribute To The Kings Pay-Per-view on Saturday June 19th at The Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Headlining the non pay-per-view action will be a eight-round super featherweight clash between Jose Acosta and Leonardo Padilla.

Acosta of Guadalajara, Mexico is 15-2-1 with 10 knockouts. The 22 year-old is a five-year professional who owns a win over previously undefeated Jorge Zavala.

Padilla of Petare, Venezuela has a record of 19-3 with 14 knockouts. The year-old is a seven-year professional, and has won the WBA Fedebol Super Featherweight title with a win Daniel Miranda (13-2). He has also fought current WBA Super Featherweight world champion Roger Gutierrez. Padilla is coming off a win over Dionis Martinez on December 19th.

Cesar Gutierrez (11-0, 4 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico fights Oscar Mejia (14-4, 6 KOs) of Auguscalientes, Mexico in a six-round featherweight contest.

Mario Ramirez (15-1, 4 KOs) of Camalu, Mexico will take on Pedro Castro (8-2, 4 KOs) in a eight-round super feather battle.

Jose Vazquez (2-0, 1 KO) of Guadalajara, Mexico squares off Jonathan Perez (6-1, 3 KOs) of Morelio, Mexico in a eight-round featherweight affair.

Erik Inunza (7-2, 7 KOs) of Culican, Mexico fights Carlos Daniel Acosta (8-4) of Guadalajara, Mexico in a six-round super featherweight fight.

In swing bouts:

Oscar Munguia (9-0, 4 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico takes on Ricardo Badilo (7-1, 1 KO) in a Featherweight bout.

Karen Rubio (5-1) who is a cousin to the Chavez family of Culican, Mexico will fight Estefany Alegria (1-0) of Guadalajara, Mexico in a four-round bantamweight fight.

Headlining the Tribute to the Kings Pay-Per-View portion of the event will be MMA legend “The Spider” Anderson Silva competing in his first major boxing match vs. Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr.

The co-main event will see the great Julio Cesar Chavez Senior take the ring for the last time to fight Hector “Little Macho” Camacho, the son of the man he beat in the historic boxing match “Chavez vs. Camacho in 1992.

Tribute to the Kings – Chavez Jr. vs. Silva will be available for live viewing on cable, shown on cable, satellite and digital Pay Per View, starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, on for a suggested retail price of only $39.99. Integrated Sports Media and Joe Hand Promotions will distribute throughout North America via DirecTV, iN Demand, Vubiquity, DISH, SaskTel, Rogers, Shaw PPV and via the FITE.TV website and app in the United States, Canada and select markets world-wide.

In addition to Silva vs. Chavez, Jr., Tribute to The Kings will see Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. make his final ring appearance when he takes on Hector Camacho, Jr. in a six round exhibition. Camacho will fight Chavez in honor of his late father and Boxing Hall of Famer, Hector “Macho” Camacho, who lost to Chavez in their historic fight in 1992.

In the televised opener of the live Pay-Per-View, Kevin “Diamond Boy” Torres will fight Jorge Luis “Silencioso” Melendez in an eight-round junior welterweight fight. The main card also includes a much-anticipated trilogy bout and rubber match between Omar Chavez and Ramon Alvarez, and a heated 10-round battle for the NABO Super Welterweight Title between Damian “Samurai” Sosa and Abel “Authentico” Mina.