Canelo Alvarez warned ahead of bout 63 ‘a lot of miles on the clock’

Canelo Alvarez faced a stark warning from opponent John Ryder that his tires are beginning to look worn ahead of his 63rd fight.

The Mexican superstar has 58 wins, two draws, and two losses through a Hall of Famer career, including an undisputed title.

Ryder is embracing the challenge of facing Canelo in his Guadalajara home. The Briton says it’s only fitting to meet the Mexican king in his backyard.#

“The Gorilla” attempts to inflict a second defeat in three contests on the former Pound for Pound King.

Four titles and the undisputed super middleweight crown will be up for grabs at the Estadio Akron on Saturday night in a high-stakes battle.

Ahead of his 39th career encounter, Ryder meets a champion eager to put on a dazzling display on a historic occasion in front of 50,000 Mexican fans.

Ryder is honored to be in the opposite corner as Canelo, 32, fights at home for the first time in almost twelve years.

Canelo Alvarez has miles on the clock

Discussing the challenge, Ryder believes Canelo may be ripe for the picking.

“I think it is a good time to fight him. He has a lot of miles on the clock,” said Ryder on Canelo. “Last year, he had the Bivol defeat.

“But I found it strange that he went to light heavyweight [to face Bivol]. Then he went back to 168 [for the Gennadiy Golovkin fight].

“I don’t think [his win over GGG] was a bad performance. I think people were expecting him to stop him and put the final nail in the coffin of the trilogy.

“He didn’t, although he did win comfortably. He’s had surgery on his hand, and maybe there are question marks on wear and tear.

“But I want the best version of him because I will give the best version of me.”

On heading to Mexico, Ryder – who made the weight on Friday, added: “I know it’s going to be hostile. I am prepared for it.

“I think to go and fight a champion. It would be best to go to their backyard to take their titles. That’s what I am doing.

Ryder in the Lion’s Den

“Most fighters have gone to Vegas or Texas to fight him, but I’m in Guadalajara in the Lion’s Den.

“I think that the pressure is on him. It’s been a long time since he boxed here. Who expects anything of me? No one.

“People think I am here for the paycheck. I am not. I am here to show that dreams can come true.

“I’ve worked hard to get here and deserve to be here.”

Canelo vs Ryder is live on DAZN and DAZN PPV.

