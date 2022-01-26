D-Day for Dillian, Tyson Fury rages amidst calls for AJ vs. Deontay Wilder

As Tyson Fury put it, the clock is ticking on a fight with Dillian Whyte. The WBC deadline looms as fans call for Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder.

Fury told his rivals Usyk and Joshua to make their minds up as the World Boxing Council will press the heavyweight champion into a mandatory defense.

‘The Gypsy King’ could have hours to get an agreement done until purse bids dictate the Whyte fight.

“Another gym session is done. Tuesday morning, smashed,” stated a frustrated Fury.

“Tick tick effing tick-tock is the subject of today. Is Dillian Whyte going to fight me? Is Anthony Joshua going to step aside?

“Let me know because I am sick of looking at these bums, sick of listening to their excuses. Tick tick tock.

“The time has run out of the bottle. You’re all getting this good hiding, cowards.

“Anthony Joshua’s a coward, Oleksandr Usyk’s a p***y, and Dillian Whyte doesn’t wanna fight. Either fight or do one, you pack of wet lettuces.”

Whyte responded: “I just want f***ing war. That’s all I want is to go to war with the best.

“Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, Eddie Hearn – f*** all this ‘he said, she said’ bulls***.”

As Fury keeps his fingers crossed regarding a most substantial fight with Usyk or even UFC champ Francis Ngannou, boxing fans want Usyk to snatch Fury from Whyte to gain a booby prize of Joshua vs. Wilder.

Joshua would undoubtedly be free to pursue Wilder if an undisputed battle gets off the ground in an amazing twist on Wednesday. This scenario is something the fans want to see, judging by the buzz.

AJ vs. DEONTAY WILDER

However, Joshua said he would control his fate and ultimately decide whether he would go through with an Usyk rematch.

“I’m a smart individual, and I make calculated decisions every step of the way,” Joshua said.

“Don’t listen to the bullshit from other sources. If I tell you something, then you know it’s real.”

Regarding Wilder, the American puncher is due back in the ring by this coming May. Injury, and two defeats to Fury in successful led to “The Bronze Bomber” admitting he considered his future in the sport.

But never one to back down, Wilder won’t want to go out with two losses in a row. Therefore, if Joshua is free, that fight could become a desirable possibility,

