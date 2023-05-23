World Boxing Council explains how bad ringside scoring is possible

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman explained how bad scoring can happen even if a judge sits at ringside.

After Katie Taylor lost her undefeated run in a close fight against Chantelle Cameron and Devin Haney controversially defeated Vasiliy Lomachenko, Sulaiman defended the officials.

Mentioning the arenas as a possible contributor alongside differing opinions and views of a fight, the Mexican certainly looked to deflect from poor ability.

World Boxing Council President on bad scoring

“Both fights were in front of completely packed arenas. They resulted in very close fights, razor-thin decisions,” insisted Sulaiman.

“It was up to the judges to determine the winner. As often happens in our beloved sport, the decision is controversial whenever there is a close fight.

“Opinions were divided among fans and the world’s media, especially in the Haney vs. Lomachenko.

“Boxing is bound to be controversial. To come under fire from the press and fans whenever there is a big fight. Whenever it turns out to be close.”

Scoring correctly

Sulaiman added that despite sitting feet from the ring, judges could face obstacles to getting a scorecard correct.

“There is a big difference between what the three judges who score the fights see and what absolutely everyone else sees. Whether in the front row, the last seat in the arena, or on television.”

How that’s possible when everybody is watching the same fight gives kudos to the view that scoring shouldn’t be done at ringside at all.

Naming the five major factors in why bad cards frustrate fans, Sulaiman pointed to vision, impartiality, concentration levels, a difference in scoring criteria for each judge, and the physical and mental condition of that appointed official.

Judges should be taught to be professional and competent

However, much of that is down to the sanctioning body in question to determine which officials are of sound mind to judge a fight. Add to that which ones are competent enough to do the job in the first place.

Blaming noise or what one judge likes over another doesn’t cut it. Judges should be trained to know what wins a round and what doesn’t.

Continuing his stance, Sulaiman insisted he wasn’t defending substandard officiating.

“I feel like I’ve got the point across. I do not intend to justify failures that have stained our sport,” he stated.

“There have definitely been inexplicable scores, difficult to understand, and much more to accept. This happens due to the official’s incompetence, inability, inexperience, or simply having a bad night, which happens to all of us.

“I want to point out that boxing is an honorable sport,” concluded Sulaiman.

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN. Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.