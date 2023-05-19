Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron all set for undisputed battle

Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron are good to go after both weighed 139.7 pounds for their forthcoming belt bonanza of a battle.

Taylor can become a two-weight undisputed champion when she takes on her fellow undisputed ruler [at super-lightweight] in a homecoming fight at the 3Arena in Ireland.

The event occurs this Saturday live worldwide on DAZN.

Irish legend Taylor fights in Ireland for the first time in her professional career as she bids to create even more history and further cement herself as the greatest female fighter on the planet when she meets England’s Cameron.

Northampton’s Cameron achieved a lifetime dream by outpointing the USA’s Jessica McCaskill to be crowned undisputed at 140lbs at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, last November.

Cameron captured the famous green and gold WBC 140lbs World Title by widely outpointing Brazil’s Adriana dos Santos Arauja behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes back in October 2020.

Katie Taylor pre-fight quotes:

“This is absolutely incredible. We’re only two days away from making my homecoming fight. I think that one of the things that I wanted to achieve when I first turned pro six years ago was to fight here at home. This nation loves its sport and its boxing, and for a tiny nation, we’re very good at it as well. It’s amazing to bring big-time boxing back to this nation where it belongs. This isn’t any normal fight.

“This is undisputed champions versus undisputed champions. I believe this is a great fight, one of the biggest fights in boxing. I think we’re turning a new leaf for Irish boxing. Hopefully, this is the first night of many here at home in Ireland. Even just looking at the public workout the other day, just looking at so many young fighters there, young girls that were watching the public workout. They’re looking up to me, Chantelle, and all of these other fighters. It’s fantastic. It’s great to be in a position where you’re influencing the next generation of fighters. They’re going to grow up with big dreams and ambitions, which is amazing. That’s what legacy is all about—making way for the next generation of fighters. Those generations of fighters will do even more than we’ve ever done. That’s what real legacy is all about.

“When I was a nine or 10-year-old with these big dreams, I didn’t have the Olympics at the time. We had so many obstacles and so many boundaries in the way. Here we are making the path so much easier for the next generation of fighters. It’s amazing. Just a few hours ago, I met up with Deirdre Gogarty, my hero growing up. She was the only female fighter I knew of at the time. Just the influence that she had on my career is amazing. I could also be that for some young girl coming up in the sport. I saw the fight slipping away for me. The May 20th date was slipping away. I don’t use social media much, but when I do use it, I guess I can make a big impact.

“I knew that Chantelle wanted this fight as well. It was a short fight to make. The minute the Tweet went out a few days later, the fight was made. Two undisputed champions facing off against each other is huge for the sport, and it has all of the makings of another epic fight. I never pick the easiest challenges – I want the biggest and biggest tests. I have a chance to become a two-weight undisputed champion on Saturday evening in front of my home crowd. This is so so special.”

Chantelle Cameron pre-fight quotes:

“It’s unbelievable to be here. It feels like yesterday I was in Abu Dhabi thinking, ‘Wow, I’m undisputed World Champion; it’s not going to get bigger than this’ – I remember saying to Jamie the next day what’s next? What can I achieve now? I became undisputed – that was my dream.

“Fighting Katie Taylor now is my bigger goal – that’s what I always wanted. I never thought it would happen. For me, this fight is bigger than becoming an undisputed World Champion. Anyone in this division or roundabout this division has always wanted to fight Katie Taylor because she’s the pound-for-pound best, and if you’re in boxing, you want to challenge the best, especially if you’re a champion. You’ve got to set them sort of goals and try to achieve your greatness. I’ve always wanted this fight but didn’t think it would happen. I’m here now. I’ve got so much respect for Katie Taylor as well.

“When I saw Amanda Serrano pulled out, I thought Katie deserved a homecoming. What she’s done for women’s boxing, I wouldn’t be sat where I am if it wasn’t for Katie Taylor and Claressa Shields. Regarding the homecoming, I thought, yeah, let’s jump in and take Amanda’s spot because I think Katie deserved this homecoming in Dublin. It was a no-brainer for me. It won’t be amicable, but it will be tunnel vision, and I’ll focus on the job. I’ll let everything else go above my head; I’ve got one job to do, to win.”Katie

Taylor vs. Cameron tops a blockbuster night of boxing in Dublin; Terri Harper defends her WBA Super-Welterweight World Title against former world pound-for-pound No.1 Cecilia Braekhus, Naas Lightweight sensation Gary Cully takes on Mexico’s Jose Felix, Dennis Hogan defends his IBO Super-Welterweight World Title against James Metcalf as he fights in his native Ireland for the first time as a professional, Dublin Heavyweight Thomas Carty meets Glasgow’s Jay McFarlane for the BUI Celtic Title, Belfast’s Caoimhin Agyarko returns from injury against Kent’s Grant Dennis in a ten-round Middleweight contest, undefeated Limerick Welterweight Paddy Donovan gets a late spot on the undercard. Eltham Flyweight prospect Maisey Rose Courtney takes on Waterford’s Kate Radomska over six rounds.