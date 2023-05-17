Deontay Wilder ranked number one with worst heavyweight record

Deontay Wilder remains number one with two current boxing-sanctioning bodies despite holding the worst recent heavyweight record of the top fifteen.

Wilder holds just one victory in the last three and a half years of all the leading contenders. That startling fact looks likely to become four years before Wilder fights again.

That’s despite “The Bronze Bomber” vowing to regain the heavyweight crown after suffering back-to-back losses against champion Tyson Fury.

Deontay Wilder ranked number one

Before beating Robert Helenius in October, Wilder hadn’t won since November 2019 against Luis Ortiz. His dismal turnaround is even more shocking when the WBC and WBA both have the American slugger rated in the top rating position.

At present, Wilder is ranked four with the WBO and IBF.

The five-year former WBC heavyweight champion seems to be holding a significant spot merely on his past achievements.

Wilder succumbed to a new and improved Fury under the guidance of SugarHill Steward after a seven-round onslaught at the MGM Grand. His problems worsened when Fury repeated the feat in a 2021 Fight of the Year.

During the aftermath, Wilder vowed to regain the world title within months. Four years later, he’s nowhere nearer completing his quest.

“The war has just begun. I will rise again. I’m strong. I am a king. You can’t take my pride. I am a warrior. I’m a king that will never give up. I’m a king that will fight to the death.

“We will rise again. We will regain the title. I will be back. We will hold our heads up high.

“Your king is in great spirits. We will rise like a phoenix from the ashes and regain the title.

“I’ll see you in a few months, for the war has just begun. All my love to all my people,” Wilder stated.

Non-title fight

Those ‘few months’ have elapsed into a few years.

One solitary knockout since having his world turned upside down by Fury is not the ideal scenario for Wilder fans. There’s also the matter of a proposed Middle Eastern fight with Anthony Joshua being a non-title affair.

If they collide in December, as reported, they will not be able to regain any straps. They also could have a rematch clause. This whole saga could see the pair out of the world title reckoning until at least the end of 2024.

By then, it would be almost half a decade since Wilder held a top division strap. How he remains rated in the top four on his current form is anyone’s guess.

