‘Amir Khan vs Kell Brook Pay Per View numbers rival Anthony Joshua’

March 1st, 2022

Lawrence Lustig

Pay Per View figures for the Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook non-title welterweight fight in Manchester smashed all projections out of the ballpark.

That’s according to Sky Sports and BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom. Eddie Hearn’s replacement says the numbers rival Anthony Joshua, who holds several records on Sky Sports Box Office.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Shalom sees Khan vs. Brook as one of the highest-selling UK PPVs in the sport’s history.

Official buys have not gotten released yet. However, Shalom outlined that they would be massive.

“It looks as though it has been the biggest event outside the heavyweight division that Sky has done on box office,” Shalom told Simon Jordan and Jim White on their show.

“Probably the most significant event for them in British boxing since Froch vs. Groves.

“It’s a monster, and it’s still growing. People are still buying it and repeatedly watching it.”

Discussing how fascinating the event was, from the bad blood to the glove drama in the ring, Shalom couldn’t be happier with the turnout.

“It was such a spectacular vision on television when you watch the ring walks back and the main event back.

“It was incredible. The numbers are special and very close to AJ [Anthony Joshua] figures.”

Joshua’s highest figures stand at around the 1.5 million mark. Reportedly David Haye vs. Tony Bellew also did around those numbers.

AMIR KHAN vs. KELL BROOK PPV NUMBERS

Lower weights tend to fail miserably outside the top division on Sky Sports Box Office like Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Luke Campbell did. However, Kell Brook did a respectable 400,000 against Errol Spence Jr. Previously, the Sheffield man hit his top mark of 750,000 against Gennadiy Golovkin.

Therefore, Brook has form. Add to that Khan’s name in British boxing, and the recipe was undoubtedly there to hit between 800,000 and one million buys.

“Anything outside the heavyweight division that Sky has done in the last ten to fifteen years doesn’t come close,” concluded Shalom.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.