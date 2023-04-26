‘Wounded animal’ Chris Eubank Jr told career depends on revenge

Chris Eubank Jr. goes into a fight for the first time in his career, knowing a loss could spell the end of his time at the UK Box Office.

The son of a legend is one of only a handful of British fighters who can demand a Pay Per View fee. Therefore, a second loss in succession on the platform is unthinkable.

His promoter Kalle Sauerland knows it, and the man who agreed to put Eubank on Sky Sports Box Office – Ben Shalom, is fully aware.

Chris Eubank Jr’s career on the line

Eubank Jr. cannot afford to lose again after evoking a rematch clause to face Liam Smith for a second time.

The fight happens on June 17 in the same arena as his devastating loss.

Shalom said: “Liam Smith will be looking for a repeat. But Chris Eubank Jr goes in search of revenge in an absolute must-win at the scene of their first fight in a rivalry gripping that nation.”

For Eubank [32-3, 23 KO’s], victory means redemption and revitalizes the prospect of encounters with elite names on the world stage.

The Brighton native is focused on fully reversing what transpired in their initial meeting this summer.

“Liam had the night of his life against me in January,” stated Eubank. “The stars aligned for him in Manchester, and he went away with a big win.

“But lightning doesn’t strike twice. If he even thinks he can beat me again, then great because it will be his undoing.”

Eubank scorned by Liam Smith

Sauerland added: “Hell hath no fury like a Eubank scorned, and there was no chance Chris would let this lie.

“He’s a wounded animal, and this makes him extremely dangerous. No sooner had the fight finished than Chris clarified that he wanted to trigger the rematch clause.

“On June 17, he gets his shot at revenge. Smith, you have been warned. Beast mode is on!”

Confirming the co-feature, Shalom concluded: “Savannah Marshall will have restitution in mind when she takes on the queen of the super middleweight division Franchón Crews-Dezurn in an all-or-nothing collision for 168lbs glory.

“Savannah could create history by becoming a two-weight world champion. This is a huge box office night. I cannot wait!”

Sky Sports Box Office will exclusively screen the bout in the UK and Republic of Ireland. As set by Sky, pricing details will be released in due course, along with further announcements on the full, exciting undercard.

