Robert Easter Jr. “walking perfectly fine” after surgery for three gunshots

February 9th, 2022

@roberteaster_jr

Former world lightweight champion Robert Easter Jr. updated fans from a hospital bed as he heals from a series of gunshot wounds.

Easter was shot three times during a robbery gone bad on Sunday evening. He underwent emergency surgery for the damages, including ‘a messed up arm’.

Three days into his recovery, Easter says he’s back on his feet, giving fans hope that his career in the ring may not be over.

“I appreciate the love. I’m resting up, guys. I appreciate you all. I will recover and be okay,” Easter said after an initial wave of support.

A short time later, he added: “Please don’t hesitate to tell your people you love them no matter the circumstances.

“Let go of the grudge or problem you have with someone. Fix it, talk it out and show them, love.”

The latest update included Easter giving great news about his ability to move around.

He said: “Got up [and] I’m you walking perfectly fine this morning! God is the greatest and the highest power!”

Got up I’m you walking perfectly fine this morning ! God is the greatest and the highest power ! 🙏🏾💪🏾 — Bunny 🐰 (@RobertEaster_Jr) February 9, 2022

ROBERT EASTER JR

News broke on Monday of the horrific situation by WTOL 11 network in Toledo, Ohio.

They said: “His father, Robert Easter Sr., confirmed the news to WTOL 11 Monday morning.

“He said the former IBF lightweight champion was shot three times after he was confronted about 6:30 p.m. by a group of men who demanded money.”

Since the incident, the boxing fraternity rallied around one of their own, including a special message from the World Boxing Council.

“Former world champion Robert Easter Jr. was shot and wounded during a robbery in Cincinnati, Ohio,” said the WBC.

“The 31-year-old fighter had to undergo emergency surgery at a Cincinnati hospital. Fortunately, doctors are confident that Robert will overcome the injuries.

“The President of the World Boxing Council, Mauricio Sulaimán Saldivar, and the entire WBC Family sends their best wishes for the speedy and full recovery to Robert.”

Easter fought Mikey Garcia for the WBC strap when holding the IBF version during his reign as belt holder. He currently holds a record of 23-1-1, with the Garcia reverse still his only loss.

Despite never winning the green and gold strap, those words signify class from the sanctioning body’s President.

Should Easter compete again, he’ll be a fortunate man. WBN will stay on top of this story as it continues to develop.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010