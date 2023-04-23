Dillian Whyte calls Martin Bakole ‘a pedophile’ in live TV interview

Dillian Whyte shocked on Saturday night by labeling fellow heavyweight Martin Bakole ‘a pedophile’ live on Polish TV.

The UK mouthpiece, famous for calling out Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder for years, was in Poland to watch Bakole stop Ihor Shevadzutskyi.

Bakole won in three rounds at the G2A Arena in Rzeszow on a night when the pair had a run-in on the steps in the lobby.

Whyte was filmed telling Bakole to ‘come upstairs’ to settle their beef. However, Bakole wouldn’t take the bait.

Dillian Whyte blasts Martin Bakole

Subsquently, a video of Whyte being interviewed by Polish TV made the round. He was filmed making startling statements as Bakole berated him from the sidelines.

“Shut up, you nonce, you f***ing pedophile,” shouted Whyte as the TVP Sports interviewer looked bemused.

Shockingly, he added, “This guy is a pedophile. He has sex with young kids,” in an unbelievable accusation.

“The Bodysnatcher” will have to be careful he doesn’t become embroiled in a lawsuit for his allegations against Bakole. They stem from a video posted on Bakole’s social media in 2020.

In April of that year, Bakole released a statement after a sickening video of child abuse appeared on his timeline.

“I wanted to address my post last week. I intended to draw attention to the disgusting and vile person in the video, not condone the action in any way.

“My culture is to expose these nasty people. I now understand this is not the right approach through social media.

“I am very sorry for posting the video,” said Bakole.

Bakole’s controversial post

Fans immediately raised questions. However, they were never addressed officially by any promotional or TV company involved with Bakole.

In addition, they asked: “What’s this about Martin Bakole putting videos up on Twitter?”

“Boxer Martin Bakole uploaded a video of an old fella n***ing a kid on Twitter, then quickly deleted it and apologized.”

A third said directly to Eddie Hearn, promoting Bakole then: “You were appalled about Billy Joe Saunders and his video at the weekend.

“We get it, but what about Martin Bakole and the child porn video he uploaded? Not the fact he uploaded it to Twitter, but who sent it to him?

“Child porn is much worse than woman-beating.”

Whyte hasn’t forgotten about this and wants to use Bakole’s past against him amid their ongoing beef.

Bakole won’t be happy with Whyte’s comments on live TV and could move down the legal route to further their dislike for each other.

