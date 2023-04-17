WBC Bridgerweight Rankings extended to 24 boxers

The World Boxing Council Ratings Committee has extended the bridgerweight rankings to 24 boxers for the first time this month.

In April, the WBC added four new fighters after a few months of only 20 registered fighters in the weight class.

It’s been a tough job for the WBC to garner interest in the newly-formed title, especially from the biggest names in the sport.

Deontay Wilder and Oleksandr Usyk, who could easily make 224 pounds to fight for the title, have refrained from involvement.

After forming the weight class between heavyweight and cruiserweight, Wilder put out a statement. The American puncher rejected rumors that the division was spawned to cater to a potential two-weight world title bid.

The four new contenders for the bridgerweight title were joined by many new faces in the WBC rankings. They were all welcomed by the WBC.

“The World Boxing Council wishes to recognize and congratulate the boxers who entered the April 2023 ratings based on their effort and positive results,” said the WBC.

“The WBC ratings have been published monthly since 1968, comprising the top 40 boxers from all divisions.

“The rating committee comprises a director, an assistant director, and an executive secretary. There are 22 active expert members from several places in the world.

“This committee is dedicated to compiling the results of fights and vital information to analyze the fighters’ movements and define their position in the WBC’s lists.

“The following are the warriors who entered the WBC rankings this month. We welcome them and wish them the best of success in their future fights.”

Bridgerweight

14 Alexander Nedbel (Switzerland) CISBB Champion

18 Alexis Barriere (Canada)

23 German Garcia (Mexico)

24 Alexandru Jur (Romania)

Cruiserweight

15 David Light (New Zealand)

18 Floyd Masson (Australia)

39 Emmanuel Reyes (Spain)

40 Austin Aokuso (Australia)

Lt. Heavyweight

37 Paulo Aokuso (Australia)

38 Joe Ward (Ireland)

39 Daniel Blenda dos Santos (France)

Super middleweight

20 Rohan Murdock (Australia)

40 Abraham Gabriel Buonarrigo (Argentina)

Middleweight

23 Jason Quigley (Ireland)

37 Denis Radovan (Germany)

38 Ian Green (US)

39 Anderson Prestot (France)

Super welterweight

33 Andreal Holmes Jr. (US)

37 Bakary Samake (France)

39 Yan Marcos (Cuba/UAE)

Welterweight

31 Souleimane Mohammedi (France) YOUTH Champion

34 Jakhongir Rasulov (Uzbekistan) CISBB Champion

36 Fabian Maidana (Argentina) CONT.LATIMO AMERICAN Champion

37 Yoel Alberto Peralta (Argentina)

Super lightweight

31 Darragh Foley (Ireland)

38 Zhankosh Turarov (Kazakhstan)

40 Orestes Velazquez (Cuba/US)

Lightweight

17 Mercito Gesta (Philippines)

24 Oscar Duarte (Mexico)

38 Chann Thonson (Canada)

Super featherweight

15 Samir Ziani (France)

23 Yuna Hará (Japan)

Featherweight

6 Isaac Dogboe (Ghana)

40 Rafael Espinoza (Mexico)

34 Davide Tassi (Italy) International Silver Champion

Bantamweight

38 Maximiliano Maidana (Argentina)

39 Christian Bacasegua (Mexico)

40 Prince Dzanie (Ghana)

Flyweight

19 Ayumu Hanada (Japan)

23 Josuke Nagata (Japan)

36 Yahir Frank (Mexico)

Lt. Flyweight

39 Joel Lino (Philippines)

