Floyd Mayweather stipulation makes Canelo win even more special

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather chose to face Canelo Alvarez at 152 pounds when the pair collided a decade ago.

Mayweather advisor Leonard Ellerbe revealed the startling fact regarding the former pound-for-pound king’s battle with undisputed ruler Canelo.

Dubbed “The One” in 2013, an aging 36-year-old Mayweather took on a younger whipper-snapper in Canelo at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Despite his tender years, Canelo had amassed an impressive record of 42-0-1. At the time, he was the unified super-welterweight champion at just 23.

Mayweather had no problems signing off on a deal for his fourth bout of a six-fight contract with Showtime Sports.

At 44-0 himself, the Las Vegas contest was seen as the alternative to fans getting to see Mayweather taking on Manny Pacquiao.

Around the 147 to 154 weight classes, the top four fighters at that time were Mayweather, Juan Manuel Marquez, Pacquiao, and Canelo himself. This made the collision all the more enjoyable by adding in the changing of the guard angle.

To make things more even, weight-wise, Mayweather was initially expected to give tight 154-pounder Canelo a hard time. Many presumed he would ask for a maximum weight limit of 150 pounds.

Floyd Mayweather stipulation

Not so, as Ellerbe outlnied. The Mayweather Promotions CEO stated Floyd was happy to give Canelo an extra couple of pounds.

This was to prove his point to the up-and-comer fully.

Ellerbe stated Floyd’s decision meant the differential on fight night was almost a whopping twenty pounds.

“Before [the Canelo fight], he told the media he would be willing to fight at 50. We made it at 152. [Canelo then] Outweighed him [by] 19lbs night of [the fight],” said Ellerbe.

Mayweather did indeed scale just over 150 pounds himself, definitely at a push. It was the second-highest of his career.

What unfolded just a day later was nothing short of remarkable when you see what Canelo has gone on to accomplish.

Even with one of the most shocking judges’ scorecards of all time, courtesy of CJ Ross, Floyd did more than enough to put the Mexican superstar in his place.

Canelo lost every round

WBN, scoring live on the night, could even give Canelo a single round. Such was the domination on display by the ‘Money’ Man.

At his majestic best, Mayweather was always untouchable. And given Ellerbe’s fact, the victory was all the more impressive.

Due to Canelo’s weight, the fight would have been impossible in this day and age. Therefore, 2013 was the perfect time for all concerned.

To this day, Canelo learned much from his experience with Mayweather, despite his presence outside the ring.

Now a four-weight ruler with belts banked at 154, 160, 168, and 175, Canelo is today’s version of what Mayweather was for many years.

