WBC President wants Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. safety rules changed

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman has called for a change to the stipulations regarding Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr on September 12.

The pair of legends and former pound for pound kings in their own right are due to trade blows in an exhibition.

But Sulaiman is concerned about the lack of head guards and the size of gloves being used. This is considering the age of Tyson and Jones.

Tyson is 54 and Jones is three years younger at 51. Sulaiman is concerned and wants the subsequent rules altered.

“The exhibition is scheduled for Saturday, September 12, in Los Angeles, California, an eight-round contest, without headgear. And wearing 12-ounce gloves,” pointed out Sulaiman.

“This is a point that worries me. Both Tyson and Jones should wear headgear that boxers use in sparring. They should also wear 16, or even 18-ounce gloves.

“This event is a charity initiative that is highly appreciated and seeks to give sports fans a moment of entertainment.

“That is why the World Boxing Council fully supports the realization of it. But I repeat, in no way can the safety of the contenders be neglected.

“I am certain that the California State Athletic Commission is taking every single provision to ensure their safety before and during the event.”

On the fight itself, Sulaiman said: 2Social media and sports media exploded with the news of Mike Tyson’s return to the ring.

“Regardless of being just an exhibition, the news has gone around the world and there is great interest in seeing this event.

“Tyson will face Roy Jones Jr., who was considered for several years as the best boxer on the planet. This is for his great ability, hand speed, fist power, and overall dominance in the ring.”







MIKE TYSON WARNING

At this point, there’s been no mention of any compliance with head guards or bigger gloves for the fight. Tyson has also sent out a worrying knockout message.

The California State Athletic Commission believe Tyson and Jones are merely going to be giving fans the chance to see the champions again, without trying to take each other’s heads off.

In typical Tyson fashion, ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ said he plans to ‘search and destroy’ Jones next month.

