Breath held for Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford confirmation

Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford is back on for a massive undisputed welterweight title showdown this summer in Las Vegas.

Anticipation is growing by the day as reports the fight is ‘close’ for June 17 gather pace.

Showtime is set to broadcast the clash on Pay Per View, with executive Stephen Espinoza confirming talks had continued since a collapse last year.

“The negotiations have never really stopped. They took a pause. There are still conversations ongoing,” said Espinoza.

He added: “Until one of the guys says, ‘I’m done fighting,’ I don’t think anybody’s giving up at this point.”

Three-belt welterweight king Spence Jr. has been open to agreeing to a clash with Crawford since last summer. However, Crawford signed a one-fight deal with Black Prime after admitting other doors are open for alternative negotiations.

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford

Crawford left Bob Arum and Top Rank after beating Shawn Porter in November 2021. Since then, the promotional free agency initially made the fight more viable.

But as discussions stalled with Spence late last year, Crawford veered off in another direction. Spence has since focused on his recovery from injuries.

A backup fight sanctioned by the WBC against Keith Thurman has failed to materialize. WBN understands that Spence vs Thurman could still happen if the Crawford bout isn’t announced soon.

In his last fight, Spence defeated Yordenis Ugas on April 16, 2022, in Texas for three versions of the welterweight crown. The victory made the Crawford Pay Per View even more lucrative for the pair.

Fans are waiting to see if Showtime and Premier Boxing Champions can finally confirm the super-fight.

Top Pay Per View

The boxing world continues to crave the fight. It’s one of the sport’s top two PPV events that could generate big money. One has already been made in Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia.

During previous talks, Shawn Porter, who fought both men, aired his views about Spence vs Crawford.

“Absolutely. Terence Crawford versus Errol Spence will be an explosion. I can guarantee that,” said Porter.

“Errol likes to be commander-in-chief. He likes to control the ring. He likes to do what he wants to do. Against me, he chose to try to beat me at my own game.”

“Terence goes, “I’m coming to the ring. This is what I’m going to do; stop me.” You got two guys saying stop me. You can’t beat that!”

Regarding negotiations, both men seem to be back on the same page. Details are still getting worked out in the background.

Everyone’s fingers remain firmly crossed as the winner of the fight would also be the new Pound for Pound King by overtaking Oleksandr Usyk.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.