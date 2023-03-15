Notorious Baby vs Daddy Dubai heavyweight fight polarizes fans

Fans are unsure how to take a recent heavyweight clash between two controversial contenders ranked by the WBA.

In recent memory, Jarrell Miller is considered the most disgraced top-division boxer. He goes up against Australian Lucas Browne on Saturday night in Dubai.

Miller failed for several banned substances before a scheduled fight with Anthony Joshua, leading to a long suspension he recently returned from.

Browne isn’t without a hint of tainting himself, though. The WBA initially banned and stripped Browne of the ‘regular’ title only to clear him years later.

The 43-year-old, as World Boxing News reported every step of the way, was able to prove his innocence in the case. However, as with every adverse finding in boxing, the public finds it hard to forget.

Heavyweight clash

So in 2023, those interested can see “Big Baby” fight “Big Daddy” this weekend from the Middle East. The winner will move closer to a title challenge against champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Held at the famous Agenda arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, WBA #10 Miller [25-0-1, 21 KOs] and WBA #9 Browne [31-3, 27 KOs] will meet in the ten-round main event of a stacked night of boxing.

The card also features a ten-round super featherweight co-main event between Dublin, Ireland’s WBA #5- and IBF #11-rated former world title challenger Jono “King Kong” Carroll [23-2-1, 7 KOs]. He faces three-time world title challenger Miguel “The Scorpion” Marriaga [30-6, 26 KOs].

ProBoxTV, one of the newest high-profile networks on the market, has agreed to take on some distribution rights.

Miller vs Browne

They state that Miller vs Browne is “already catching fire with boxing fans around the world,” which is evident with the polarizing remarks on social media.

ProBoxTV has secured the American and Australian broadcast rights to the crossroads battle. Fans can catch all the action and much more for a special deal.

