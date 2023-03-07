Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia venue confirmed for April 22

The venue for Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia is confirmed as the pair of boxing stars prepare to battle on the famous Las Vegas strip.

Five-time, three-division world champion “Tank” and hard-hitting sensation “KingRy” will headline live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia venue and press tour

Before that, Davis and Garcia will go coast-to-coast for two press conferences in New York and Los Angeles. The boxing superstars square off for the first time to preview their long-awaited clash on Saturday, April 22.

Davis vs. Garcia is widely considered a battle to become the next face of boxing. The two unbeaten and wildly popular competitors bring passionate fan bases to what promises to be an exciting matchup of styles in the ring.

GTD Promotions, TGB Promotions, and Golden Boy Promotions promote the event. SHOWTIME PPV produces the telecast.

Meanwhile, Adrien Broner has aired his opinion on what will happen when Davis and Garcia collide.

Broner, who has seen another year wasted with failed fights, gave his view when preparing for a February return that fell apart.

“I am pretty sure you know what side I am on. Of course, I am with Tank, but I think it will be a bigger fight than what people think in the ring,” said Broner.

“It’s big for the fans, of course – but in the ring, it will be a more competitive fight than people think. I think Tank’s skills are just above these guys.

Showstopper

“Plus, he has got the showstopper [power]. So as long as Tank is one hundred percent focused, I don’t think he will have a problem with Ryan.

“But Ryan is no pushover. Me and Tank talked about it. He knows he isn’t taking it lightly at all.

“We know Ryan is going to come in and really try to win this fight. I have a close relationship with both of them. It’s going to be a good fight.

“There are plenty of ways it can play out, but that’s why it’s boxing. You never know what changes a fighter can make in that ring after bell one.

“You just have to be one hundred and ten percent ready because these two are in their prime fighters. They both don’t want to lose.”

On which fighter out there could beat Davis, Broner added: “In my opinion, Shakur Stevenson would be the most difficult fight for Tank.

“But Tank has got what it takes to figure out any fighter. He can adjust to any fighter and do what he needs to do to get the victory. Plus, as I said, he got the showstopper.”

We will find out on April 22 who comes out on top between Davis and Garcia.

