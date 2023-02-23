Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. close as AJ awaits IBF title chance

Deontay Wilder has moved closer to announcing his expected fight with Andy Ruiz Jr. after an interim title shot got spurned.

Ruiz turned down the chance to face Filipn Hrgovic for the interim IBF heavyweight title on Thursday at a staged purse bid.

Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr

This is due to the Mexican already having a fight lined up with Wilder for a shot at the WBC heavyweight championship.

The scenario also has a knock-on effect on the situation with Wilder and Ruiz’s rival Anthony Joshua.

As World Boxing News reported first, AJ is close to landing an interim IBF heavyweight title offer and may be able to compete for the strap he won in 2016 as quickly as the summer.

The former two-time world champion is the next in line after Ruiz and Wilder in the IBF ranking. Therefore, he’s in for a shock opportunity at the vacant interim red strap against Hrgovic.

Joshua vs Hrgovic

Joshua could also earn a shot at the full title against Hrgovic. However, he is ironically relying on Tyson Fury to get this unexpected chance at becoming a three-time heavyweight titleholder.

The Londoner needs Fury to beat Oleksandr Usyk in the spring. If he does and relinquishes as promised, the IBF would move to sanction a clash with Hrgovic for the ultimate crown.

Fury has vowed to relinquish the IBF belt if he ever wins it again. “The Gypsy King” stated he doesn’t want to hold it again, even for one day.

He certainly won’t pay the sanctioning fees, meaning when he fights Usyk, the undisputed crown may only be on the line for the Ukrainian.

Hrgovic is the mandatory challenger and will get the first opportunity. The IBF will then sift down the ratings to offer the fight to the next contender.

The IBF doesn’t have a current number two. And with Deontay Wilder and Ruiz at three and four and facing each other later this year, Daryl Peoples [IBF Chairman] must go to number five for a summer blockbuster.

That happens to be Joshua. So with AJ and Hrgovic fighting under the Matchroom banner, an amicable in-house world heavyweight title clash would be most welcome. A UK venue would be likely for the late summer.

Joshua will have a warm-up first against Jermaine Franklin. He’ll then keep a firm eye on Fury vs Usyk to see if his title shot will be interim or full against Hrgovic.

Cinco de Mayo weekend

Regarding Wilder vs Ruiz, Al Haymon still has May 6 on hold for the fight. But much has to be discussed with Canelo eyeing an event in Jalisco, Mexico, on the same night.

Either Canelo could move his touted bout with John Ryder to May 5 [Cinco de Mayo]. Either that or Wilder vs Ruiz may have to consider carrying a week later or beyond.

