Canelo ordered to face May 4 undercard fighter by IBF

World Boxing News has learned that Canelo Alvarez has to fight William Scull next or drop the IBF super middleweight title.

WBN understands the Mexican superstar is likely to relinquish the IBF belt after being given just four weeks to arrange the bout by President Darryl Peoples. However, there could be a twist in the tail.

Canelo accommodated Scull on his undercard on May 4, with the Cuban winning an eight-round decision in a contest against Sean Hemphill. Despite dropping Hemphill at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, judge Patricia Morse Jarman scored 76-75 to the surprise of many. Max DeLuca’s card of 78-73 and Dave Moretti’s 79-72 were far more like it, as Scull improved to 22-0 with 9 KOs.

The reward for the IBF number one ranked contender is a battle with the headliner, who defeated Jaime Munguia on points in the main event.

Now, ordinarily, Canelo facing someone like Scull with no real boxing profile would be dismissed out of hand. However, due to a failed fight with Jermall Charlo, it may not be inconceivable. Due to his recent arrest, Charlo ruled himself out, as was the case in September and May for Canelo. There’s no way Charlo will be approved to fight after his latest misdemeanor. This situation leaves Canelo without a dance partner before a potential fight against Terence Crawford.

‘Bud’ fights on a Saudi Arabian super-card in the United States this August, leaving Canelo free to have a tune-up, potentially against Scull. The fact that Scull was handed a place on Canelo’s card solidifies those claims.

Canelo vs Scull is undoubtedly unconventional, if not wholly impossible. The last time Canelo went through with a mandatory to preserve his status came against Avni Yildirim in 2021. Canelo defeated the Turkish contender in February to allow him a further unification against Billy Joe Saunders in May. A similar situation could happen this time, but only if approval comes from Premier Boxing Champions, who hold the rights to one more bout under their banner.

Without the agreement of PBC, Canelo may have to agree to Al Haymon being involved in a fight with Crawford, counting that as the final notch of the three-fight contract.

IBF Super Middleweight Rankings – May 2024

1 William Scull Cuba (CUB)

2 Vladimir Shishkin Russian Federation (RUS)

3 Christian M’Billi France (FRA)

4 Edgar Berlanga United States (USA)

5 Diego Pacheco United States (USA)

6 Kevin Lele Sadjo United Kingdom (GBR)

7 Erik Bazinyan Canada (CAN)

8 Jaime Munguia Mexico (MEX)

9 Petro Ivanov Ukraine (UKR)

10 Simon Zachenhuber Germany (GER)

11 Mark Jeffers United Kingdom (GBR)

12 Zac Chelli United Kingdom (GBR)

13 Zach Parker England (ENG)

14 Rohan Murdock Australia (AUS)

15 Pedraig McCrory Ireland (IRL)

