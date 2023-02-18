Adrien Broner trains for ten months without a fight to show for it

Adrien Broner saw another event canceled on Friday night as questions were raised about why a stand-in opponent wasn’t lined up.

The multi-weight champion had already seen three bouts scrapped since August after initially beginning training in April 2022.

Several training camps were worthless ten months later as Michael Williams Jr. joined foes Brandon Figueroa, Ivan Redkach, and Hank Lundy on the cutting room floor.

BLK Prime announced fans and media expected another alternative to be found to save the show.

Adrien Broner has a fourth fight canceled

“It is with great regret that BLK Prime announces the cancellation of the Adrien Broner vs Michael Williams Jr. fight scheduled to take place on February 25 at The Gateway Center @ College Park, GA,” they said.

“The event was set to be broadcast live on BLK Prime PPV. But unfortunately, Williams Jr. sustained an injury during sparring, making it impossible for him to participate in the upcoming fight.”

Broner is disappointed. However, “The Problem” has already faced a two-year layoff, leading to speculation that he might not be free of his demons.

If the Cincinnati fighter wanted to compete on that date, he surely would put measures in place to ensure he fought – no matter who the opponent was.

Williams was an unknown opponent himself. Therefore, drafting in another lesser name wouldn’t have made much difference.

Scrapping the event altogether only brings conspiracy theories into play with Broner’s track record.

On seeing yet another headliner fall apart, Broner said: “I worked my a** off. I know what the bottom looked like for the first time.

“I looked in the mirror. But I told myself I was not that person. I got off my a** and went to work!

“These last four months, I got in amazing shape. I’m in a great space in my life. I know this isn’t the WWF, but I feel like Triple H cause I’m back healthy, happy, and hungry!

“Sorry to all my fans. But I will continue this journey. Support me, and I will fight for you,” he added.

Excuses

Despite the sentiment, that sadly won’t wash with many who see another cancelation and more excuses as to why Adrien Broner cannot fight.

Black Prime assured WBN the Pay Per View would happen at some point.

“The fight will be postponed to a later date with a new opponent announced. We understand the disappointment this news may bring to the fans and everyone involved in this event.

“Still, the safety of the fighters remains our top priority,” confirmed the streaming service.

With Broner vs Williams being the third choice from the start, it was never certain to survive any delay. However, if Broner is serious about getting a world title shot, he now has subsequent time to secure a far more significant challenge.

The real fears are that we will never see Adrien Broner in a boxing ring again. Having a four-fight deal on the table and still no fight to speak of four months later, it’s not a good start to the partnership.

