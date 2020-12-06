Danny Garcia offers no excuses for Errol Spence defeat ‘better man won’

Ryan Hafey

Danny Garcia gave no excuses following his loss to Errol Spence Jr. and said ‘the better man won’ after losing his world title opportunity.

‘Swift’ was bidding unify in a second weight division but failed to nullify the offense of Spence at the AT&T Stadium in Texas.

The two welterweight elites fought hard and threw big punches to the last bell, but it was Spence out landing Garcia in each of the last six rounds.

After 12 rounds, the judges scored the fight 117-111 and 116-112 twice, all for Spence.

“His jab was rangy and threw my timing off a bit,” said Garcia. “That was the key to the fight.

“Everything else I feel like I adapted to. The jab was the only thing that was better than expected.”

Garcia (36-3, 21 KOs), known as a supreme counter puncher, picked his spots against Spence’s unrelenting attack.

He had occasional success with his counter right hook and body shots.

However, Spence was the more accurate fighter, connecting 26% of his shots to 17% for Garcia.

“I was trying to be more active,” said Garcia. “He did a good job taking away what I wanted to do.

“Everyone is looking for my left hook, so I thought my right hand could be the difference. I had some success going to the body with it.

“When two champions fight, one guy is going to be better on the night.”







DANNY GARCIA COME AGAIN

Rocking Spence late, Garcia once again proved he could compete at the highest level. When the dust settles, he may reflect on the sheer size of Spence being the deciding factor.

Spence has to boil down from a much higher weight than Garcia. In the end, that can be massively telling for anyone.

After a much-needed rest, Garcia will be ready to go again with no lack of opponents at Premier Boxing Champions.

A badly damaged eye due to the Spence jab will take a little time to recover from.

