Deontay Wilder ‘doesn’t need tampered gloves or PEDs to win’

Former long-reigning WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder had a dig at two of his rivals when discussing his role as a top-division superstar.

Wilder decided to remind Tyson Fury and forthcoming opponent Andy Ruiz Jr. of his past allegations towards the pair.

Speaking to Elie Seckbach, Wilder stated that Ruiz needed performance enhancing drugs to beat him. He also gave a verbal jab to Fury after accusing the Briton of using defective equipment in their 2020 rematch fight.

Deontay Wilder fires at rivals

“If you know what you got [the boxing tools], you’re going to feed your family, regardless,” said Wilder to ES News.

“But I’m going to show you how to do it with just myself. I don’t have to have any help. But I don’t need any tampered gloves, and I don’t need a shot in my a** [PEDs].

“I don’t need anything down my throat, rat boys,” he added.

Anthony Joshua, who walked away from lengthy discussions and a $50 million stone-cold offer in 2018, returns to the ring on April 1 in London.

Despite constant links between the pair in the five years since Wilder doesn’t expect AJ to agree on a fight anytime soon.

“Joshua doesn’t want to fight me. It’s plain and clear. I don’t know why people keep asking about that,” Wilder pointed out.

“Everybody should’ve known when the $50 million was offered to him. He didn’t take it.

“They should have known then that something fishy was about him. Even moving forwards, Joshua doesn’t want to fight.”

Fury vs Usyk views

Concluding with his views on Fury facing Oleksandr Usyk, Wilder was asked to predict the undisputed heavyweight title bout.

“I don’t know. That’s a 50/50 fight. It depends on who’s going to cheat the hardest. That’s what it is. It depends on who’s going to cheat the hardest.”

Fury and Usyk remained locked in talks for a Saudi Arabian blockbuster in April or the summer.

Regarding Wilder’s next outing against Ruiz, Premier Boxing Champions have held May 6 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

It’s not sure it to be for the Wilder vs Ruiz fight. But WBN understands that out of the two main fights Al Haymon is yet to complete, Wilder vs Ruiz is far more viable for Cinco de Mayo.

Ruiz has Mexican ties to the celebration weekend, meaning the Wilder fight makes more sense than staging Errol Spence Jr. vs Keith Thurman on the strip.

The welterweight contest could be delayed until the summer anyway due to Spence’s fitness after another car prang.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.