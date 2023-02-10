Adrien Broner had a problem: Toxic relationship and alcohol abuse

World Boxing News continues the Adrien Broner countdown of every problem the former world champion has overcome ahead of his comeback.

Broner listed twenty hurdles he had to maneuver to be in a position to make money again. Numbers two and three, following his first citing bankruptcy, are a toxic relationship and alcohol abuse.

Regarding his “toxic relationship,” Broner posted it all over social media at the time. From cheating allegations to public back-and-forth spats, Broner needed to sort out his private life to get his boxing career back on track.

Adrien Broner’s alcohol abuse

The alcohol abuse is much more sinister.

Broner got accused by a woman of a nightclub attack, for which “The Problem” faced a contempt charge. Remanding him in custody until that time, Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Sherrie Miday has no hesitation in sending Broner to the county jail.

Miday was also behind Broner’s last prison time for a DUI charge. His battle with the bottle is well-documented and has escalated in recent years.

Spending time in the hospital and revealing his struggles on social media, Broner posted a picture of himself naked in the shower as he got treatment.

The whole episode came from Broner scoring a victory over Jovanie Santiago, his first meaningful one in years. He took his purse for the win and went firmly off the rails again.

His partying ended with a woman accusing Broner of assault. The Cincinnati native was subsequently ordered to pay $800,000 in damages.

Broner ended up on a 30-day cleanse and was ordered to have whole “bed rest” to recover from the damaging effects of alcohol.

At the time, Broner pleaded to his friends not to offer him any alcoholic liquids.

“I’m trying to do this 30-day cleanse. So to all my people, please don’t ask me to have a drink cause I’m going to say yes!

“I can’t wait until I bounce back. This bed rest. It is some clown s***!”

Sobriety

In addition, giving an update a couple of days later, Broner said he could now move around. “Walked for the first time today.

“Y’all, it’s bout to be slow for you. No more liquor and the regular AB back.

“I want to thank everybody for the support. I could keep my head high and think positively with you all.

“I’ll be all the way soon. I love all you all,” he added.

Whether or not Broner’s career can fully get back on track is an open question. It all begins on February 25 on Black Prime.

He will undoubtedly have to stay on the straight and narrow to earn enough money from his contract.

Four fights are due to happen in the next twelve months.

